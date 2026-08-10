Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke to Co-Host A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART

“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” will be presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm. The one-night-only concert will be directed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), with musical direction by Andrew Resnick (Just In Time, Boop! The Musical), continuity by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and co-hosted by Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke. The performers for this event will be announced soon.

An evening of timeless songs celebrating the legendary partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Featuring an all-star lineup of artists from Broadway and beyond, this one-night-only concert will showcase beloved standards and rarely performed gems from one of the most influential songwriting teams in American musical theatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, August 20 at 11 AM and will be available to purchase through Carnegie Hall at (212) 247-7800, online or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The evening will include such classics as:

“Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered”

“Blue Moon”

“Glad to Be Unhappy”

“I Didn’t Know What Time It Was”

“I Wish I Were in Love Again”

“I’d Like to Poison Ivy”

“I’ll Tell the Man in the Street”

“It Never Entered My Mind”

“Manhattan”

“My Funny Valentine”

“Stonewall Moskowitz March”

“The Lady Is a Tramp”

“The Lion King”

“This Can’t Be Love”

“Where or When” among others

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