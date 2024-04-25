Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, April 25
Review Roundup: Steve Carell Stars In UNCLE VANYA, Opening On Broadway Tonight!
OH, MARY! Will Transfer to Broadway This Summer
Photos: CABARET Cast Serves Double the Red Carpet Looks on Opening Weekend
Exclusive Video: Get A First Look at Signature Theatre's HAIR
by Alan Henry
Get a first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's production of the rock musical HAIR in action in this all-new video. Hair has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado.. (more...)
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MARY JANE
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, is officially open on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)
Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Celebrate Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on opening night here!. (more...)
Photos: MARY JANE Celebrates Opening Night at After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of ILLINOISE On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Previews begin tonight, April 24, for Illinoise, the theatrical adaptation of Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Sufjan Stevens’ concept album Illinois. Performances will continue through August 10 at the St. James Theatre. Meet the cast of Illinoise here!. (more...)
