Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 25, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, April 25
The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway
Mother Play opens on Broadway
Friday, April 26
The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced
Sunday April 28
Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: Steve Carell Stars In UNCLE VANYA, Opening On Broadway Tonight!
by Review Roundups
Academy Award-winner Steve Carell makes his Broadway debut in Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA at Lincoln Center Theater. Read the reviews.

OH, MARY! Will Transfer to Broadway This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! will transfer to Broadway this summer!. (more...)

Photos: CABARET Cast Serves Double the Red Carpet Looks on Opening Weekend
by Bruce Glikas
Rebecca Frecknall's production of Cabaret celebrated not one, but two opening nights at the August Wilson Theatre and you can check out photos of all of the best fashions from both nights here.. (more...)

Exclusive Video: Get A First Look at Signature Theatre's HAIR
by Alan Henry
Get a first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's production of the rock musical HAIR in action in this all-new video. Hair has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado.. (more...

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MARY JANE
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, is officially open on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...

Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Celebrate Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: MARY JANE Celebrates Opening Night at After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of ILLINOISE On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Previews begin tonight, April 24, for Illinoise, the theatrical adaptation of Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Sufjan Stevens’ concept album Illinois. Performances will continue through August 10 at the St. James Theatre. Meet the cast of Illinoise here!. (more...)

