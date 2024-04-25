Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 25, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 25

The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway

Mother Play opens on Broadway

Friday, April 26

The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced

Sunday April 28

Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

OH, MARY! Will Transfer to Broadway This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! will transfer to Broadway this summer!. (more...)

Photos: CABARET Cast Serves Double the Red Carpet Looks on Opening Weekend

by Bruce Glikas

Rebecca Frecknall's production of Cabaret celebrated not one, but two opening nights at the August Wilson Theatre and you can check out photos of all of the best fashions from both nights here.. (more...)

Exclusive Video: Get A First Look at Signature Theatre's HAIR

by Alan Henry

Get a first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's production of the rock musical HAIR in action in this all-new video. Hair has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MARY JANE

by Bruce Glikas

Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, is officially open on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Celebrate Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: MARY JANE Celebrates Opening Night at After Party

by Bruce Glikas

Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of ILLINOISE On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Previews begin tonight, April 24, for Illinoise, the theatrical adaptation of Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Sufjan Stevens’ concept album Illinois. Performances will continue through August 10 at the St. James Theatre. Meet the cast of Illinoise here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!