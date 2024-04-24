Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! will transfer to Broadway this summer!

Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the New York Times Critic’s Pick will begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night; the limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.

Read reviews for the off-Broadway run of Oh, Mary! here.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets, beginning at $49, are available now at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212.239.6200. For more information, go to OhMaryPlay.com. As a special PRIDE WEEK initiative, for 48 hours only (beginning April 24 at 10:00am ET) all tickets to the first five performances (June 26-29, 2024) will be available for $99 or less. This ticket initiative is valid on all tickets purchased between now and April 26 at 10:00 am ET.

A limited number of general rush tickets will be available in-person at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St) box office on the day of each show for $43, and a limited number of tickets will also be available for $47 through the Telecharge daily digital lottery at rush.telecharge.com. The Lyceum Theatre box office opens June 5, 2024.

The performance schedule is as follows: Monday - Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 5pm and 8:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 5pm and 8:30pm. Run time is approximately 80 minutes.