Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 1, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happy April Fools' Day, BroadwayWorld! It is April 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, April 1

Cabaret begins previews on Broadway

Patriots begins previews on Broadway

Tuesday, April 2

Mary Jane begins previews on Broadway

Mother Play begins previews on Broadway

Uncle Vanya begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, April 3

Stereophonic begins previews on Broadway

Round 4 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

by Team BWW

Round 4 of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! Make sure to vote before Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET to have your say on which is the ultimate Tony Award-winner for Best Musical of all time!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Check out photos from opening night of The Who's Tommy on Broadway! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: Inside SUFFS First Preview on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Earlier this week the cast of Suffs had their first preview on Broadway in front of a sold-out house! Check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)

Exclusive: A Masterclass with THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood

by Robert Bannon

In this video, watch as I chat with The Notebook star Dorian Harewood, who is back on Broadway after 46 years. He tells us the road back to Broadway, how he found the beautiful chemistry he shares with co-star Maryann Plunkett, and why you need to bring your tissues to the theater. We also discuss his career, the medium of the stage, and why Dorian and Maryann are acting on stage even when they are not in the spotlight.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Great Gatsby begins previews tonight, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre. Meet the cast of The Great Gatsby here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of THE WIZ, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Wiz is beginning previews on Broadway tonight, March 29, following its pre-Broadway national tour! Meet the cast of The Wiz here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs written and performed by Huey Lewis and The News, officially begins previews tonight, March 29. The musical will open at The James Earl Jones Theatre on Monday, April 22. Meet the cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll here!. (more...)

Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge & Stori Ayers to Star in HOME on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the new production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, not seen on Broadway in more than 40 years, directed by Kenny Leon. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos/Video: ALADDIN Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

The Broadway production of Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. Check out photos and video footage from the big night here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!