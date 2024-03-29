Meet the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The musical is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre.

By: Mar. 29, 2024
The curtain rises tonight at the Broadway Theatre, where previews begin for The Great Gatsby- based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. 

The cast of The Great Gatsby on Broadway features 28 performers, six Broadway debuts, and two Tony Award nominees (Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada).

The Great Gatsby takes up residence at the Broadway Theatre following Here Lies Love, which closed on November 26, 2023. Noblezada returns to the theatre followimg her 2017 Broadway debut in Miss Saigon.

Meet the cast of The Great Gatsby below and watch as they meet the press here!

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalJeremy Jordan - Jay Gatsby

Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre World Award), American Son, West Side Story, Waitress, Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. TV: “Supergirl,” “Smash,” “Hazbin Hotel,” “Tangled.” Film: Spinning Gold, The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide. He is also the lead singer of the band, Age of Madness. For my girls. @jeremymjordan

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalEva Noblezada - Daisy Buchanan

Eva Noblezada won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring in Hadestown. It was Eva’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her nomination for the title role of Miss Saigon. Earlier, she starred as Eponine in Les Misérables on London’s West End. In film, she played the lead in Sony Pictures’ acclaimed Yellow Rose; was featured in Amblin’s Easter Sunday; and starred for Skydance Animation and AppleTV+ in Luck.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalNoah J. Rickets - Nick Carraway

Noah J. Ricketts stars as Frankie in the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice-nominated Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Additional TV/Film: “American Gods” (Starz), “High Fidelity” (Hulu); Summoning Sylvia. Broadway: Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Off-Broadway: Omar in To My Girls. CCM Graduate. @noahjrkts

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalSamantha Pauly - Jordan Baker

Grammy nominee, Drama Desk winner. Broadway: Original Katherine Howard in SIX. West End: Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita. Regional: SIX, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf, Hairspray, Godspell, and more. Represented by Stewart Talent, Lohne/Graham Management, Gersh, Imprint PR. Thanks and love to my family! @sampauly

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalSara Chase - Myrtle Wilson

Best known as molewoman Cyndee Pokorny on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” Broadway: First Date (original cast recording). Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger (original cast recording). TV: “The Simpsons,” “The Office,” “Arrested Development.” Training: Upright Citizens Brigade/BFA Boston University. @sarachase_

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalJohn Zdrojeski - Tom Buchanan

Pronunciation: “struh-JE(H)-ski.” Broadway: Good Night, Oscar. Selected Off-Broadway: Jonah (Roundabout); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Special Citation). Television credits include “Evil,” “Billions,” and “Madam Secretary.” His next release as a singer/songwriter, Nor'easter, comes out in July of 2024. Education: BU (BFA) and NYU (MFA). Instagram: @johnzdrojeski.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalPaul Whitty - George Wilson

Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away, Once, GTBBT, Amélie, The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Once, Violet. Regional: Paper Mill, Flint Rep, Pittsburgh CLO, MUNY, Old Globe, ART, Berkeley Rep, CTG, Actors Theatre, Two River. Film/TV: “Come From Away,” Song One, “Law & Order SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted.” Love you F.R.A.K.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalEric Anderson - Wolfsheim

Most recently played Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. He was in the original Broadway companies of Waitress, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Ship and Soul Doctor (Drama Desk Award Best Actor nomination). Eric received the inaugural Joel Hirschhorn Award from the L.A. Drama Critics Circle. Film/television credits include The Greatest Showman, Waitress: Live on Broadway, “Elementary,” “Alias,” and “Live From Lincoln Center: South Pacific.” He is Jessica Rush’s husband and Elliot’s dad.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalRaymond Edward Baynard - Ensemble

Raymond Baynard is a New Jersey native and graduate from S.U.N.Y. Purchase with a B.F.A. in Dance. Broadway: MJ the Musical, Hamilton, and Bad Cinderella. Tours: Hamilton and The Lion King. Regional: Jelly’s Last Jam, The Great Gatsby @raymondbaynard

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalAustin Colby - Ensemble

Austin Colby (ENSEMBLE, GATSBY/TOM UNDERSTUDY). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys. National Tour: Disney’s Frozen, The Sound of Music. Regional credits include Come Fall in Love (Old Globe), West Side Story (Signature), Smokey Joe’s Café (Arena Stage), among others. Gratitude and love to DGRW and C.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalCurtis Holland - Ensemble

Broadway: Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along. Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival. TV: “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 10). For my family, given and chosen.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalTraci Elaine Lee - Ensemble

Let’s party, old sport! Dallas, Texas native. Broadway: Shucked (OBC). Off-Broadway: safeword. Tours: Beautiful, Ain’t Too Proud. Select Regional: A Wonderful World, Fortress of Solitude, Dreamgirls, In the Heights, Stagger Lee. BFA SHSU. Endless gratitude to Avalon & my family! @tracelaine

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalDariana Mullen - Ensemble

Broadway debut! Elon MT ’21 and LINK. Regional: Gatsby (Paper Mill), Rock of Ages (ACCC). Thanks to her family, friends, and reps at Daniel Hoff. Love to J, Rick, Chase, Katey, Uncle & Aunt, and especially Mom. Glory to God. @darianamullen

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalRyah Nixon - Ensemble

Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time. Off-Broadway: Kinky Boots, Another Part of the Forest. National Tour: 9 to 5. World Premieres: Boop!, Moonshine, Beaches. Cast Album: Lizzie, Broadway Records. TV: “The Good Fight,” “Dickinson,” “Louie.” Carnegie Mellon alum. @ryahnixon

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalPascal Pastrana - Ensemble

Broadway: Shane, Mean Girls; Swing, A Beautiful Noise. Tours: Carmen La Cubana, Chefs—The Sizzling Sensation. Regional: Marcus, Yellow Face; Danny Zuko, Grease; Jesus, Godspell; Sky, Mamma Mia! Netflix: “Uncoupled.” Gratitude Celeste Simone, Michael McElroy and Hudson Artists. Insta @pvpastrana

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalKayla Pecchioni - Ensemble

Broadway: Some Like It Hot, Paradise Square. Tour: The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), SUMMER (Duckling Donna), Dreamgirls (South Korea). NYC: Radio City. Musical Theatre BFA from NKU. Neverending gratitude to my family and friends, Avalon, and my husband Colin. @kaylapecchioni

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalMariah Reshea Reives - Ensemble

Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Funny Girl. Other: Cats National Tour, Carmen, Me and My Girl, The New Yorkers, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Wiz. Thank you to my agents at CESD, my family, and friends for your unconditional support! @mariahreives

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalDan Rosales - Ensemble

Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Stage 42, New World Stages, Lucille Lortel, City Center. Selected Regional: Kennedy Center, Old Globe, Goodspeed, Paper Mill. TV: “Evil,” “The Good Fight” (CBS), “Trevor” (Disney+). Boston Conservatory Alum. Love & thanks to Patrick, Ollie, family, BRS/Gage & this team! @danrosales

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalDave Schoonover - Ensemble

Broadway: Bad Cinderella (Dorian). Pre-Broadway: A Wonderful World. Tours: Love Never Dies (u/s Phantom, Raoul); White Christmas (Sheldrake, u/s Bob); Young Frankenstein (u/s Dr. Frankenstein); Cats (Tugger). NYC: Carnegie Hall, City Center. Regional: Lots. Love to Rachel and Levi. @schoonyman

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalDerek Jordan Taylor - Ensemble

Derek Jordan Taylor is thrilled to be a part of this amazing team at The Great Gatsby! Broadway: Funny Girl. Regional: Boop! The Betty Boop Musical. Current Junior at the Boston Conservatory. Stay true to yourself! Love you, Mama! @imderekjordan

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalTanairi Sade Vazquez - Ensemble

Broadway credits: Hamilton, On Your Feet, Gigi, Wonderland, West Side Story Revival. Tours: First National Tour of Come Fly Away (u/s Babe/Slim). Film/TV: "Orange Is the New Black" (Season 3), "America's Got Talent," "Smash" (Season 2). Love to family/friends.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalKatie Webber - Ensemble

A bestselling plant-based cookbook author, Katie is a native Californian who’s happiest at the beach. Immense gratitude and love to Aurélien & Oli, Mom & Dad, Dom & Cedric, and Elaine. This is Katie's 9th Broadway show. Always sharing @katiewebbernyc.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalKurt Csolak - Performer

Broadway: Funny Girl (Ensemble, u/s Nick Arnstein). Theater: Encores! Tap Dance Kid, Ayodele Casel’s Chasing Magic, Dorrance Dance, 42nd Street, Tap Dogs. TV/Film: “The Performance,” “Speed Racer.” NYU Grad. Love to Mom, Amy, family, mentors, and friends! @kurtcsolak

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalCarissa Gaughran - Performer

Broadway debut! Pretty Woman First National Tour (Vivian - Principal & u/s). Other: Fulton, MSMT, NCL. Many thanks to creative/casting teams, The Mine, my amazing family and Connor. This one’s for little me. @carissagaughran

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalSamantha Pollino - Performer

Broadway: Sweeney Todd (OBC), Hamilton, Head Over Heels (OBC), Hot Feet (OBC, Emma). Tour: Hamilton (Original Chicago Cast, Philip Tour), Nickelodeon’s “LazyTown.” TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Girls5eva.” BFA: CCM. Love to Mom, Dad, Alex, Dom, and the entire Gatsby team. For Frankie and Eevee. @peanutpollino

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalAlex Prakken - Performer

Broadway: New York, New York. National Tour: Disney’s Newsies. Regional: MUNY, PCLO, Sacramento Music Circus, The Rev, Paramount, Olney, La Mirada, Gateway, Connecticut Rep. Training: University of Michigan, LAMDA. Thanks to Samantha, parents, CGF, and Frankie and Eevee. @alprakken

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalJake Trammel - Performer

Jake is a returning Swing from the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Great Gatsby making his Broadway debut! A graduate from AMDA College, he has recently been a part of the SMASH workshop with Bombshell Development.

The Great Gatsby: A New MusicalJasmine Pearl Villaroel - Performer

Broadway debut! Current MT BFA student at Temple University. Credits: After Midnight (Paper Mill), Grease (Fulton). Much love for my family, friends, teachers, RCPA, and SHSTC for their continued love & support. So thankful to be living my dream! @jasmine.villaroel



