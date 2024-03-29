Meet the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Jeremy Jordan - Jay Gatsby Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre World Award), American Son, West Side Story, Waitress, Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. TV: “Supergirl,” “Smash,” “Hazbin Hotel,” “Tangled.” Film: Spinning Gold, The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide. He is also the lead singer of the band, Age of Madness. For my girls. @jeremymjordan

Eva Noblezada - Daisy Buchanan Eva Noblezada won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring in Hadestown. It was Eva’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her nomination for the title role of Miss Saigon. Earlier, she starred as Eponine in Les Misérables on London’s West End. In film, she played the lead in Sony Pictures’ acclaimed Yellow Rose; was featured in Amblin’s Easter Sunday; and starred for Skydance Animation and AppleTV+ in Luck.

Noah J. Rickets - Nick Carraway Noah J. Ricketts stars as Frankie in the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice-nominated Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Additional TV/Film: “American Gods” (Starz), “High Fidelity” (Hulu); Summoning Sylvia. Broadway: Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Off-Broadway: Omar in To My Girls. CCM Graduate. @noahjrkts

Samantha Pauly - Jordan Baker Grammy nominee, Drama Desk winner. Broadway: Original Katherine Howard in SIX. West End: Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita. Regional: SIX, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf, Hairspray, Godspell, and more. Represented by Stewart Talent, Lohne/Graham Management, Gersh, Imprint PR. Thanks and love to my family! @sampauly

Sara Chase - Myrtle Wilson Best known as molewoman Cyndee Pokorny on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” Broadway: First Date (original cast recording). Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger (original cast recording). TV: “The Simpsons,” “The Office,” “Arrested Development.” Training: Upright Citizens Brigade/BFA Boston University. @sarachase_

John Zdrojeski - Tom Buchanan Pronunciation: “struh-JE(H)-ski.” Broadway: Good Night, Oscar. Selected Off-Broadway: Jonah (Roundabout); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Special Citation). Television credits include “Evil,” “Billions,” and “Madam Secretary.” His next release as a singer/songwriter, Nor'easter, comes out in July of 2024. Education: BU (BFA) and NYU (MFA). Instagram: @johnzdrojeski.

Paul Whitty - George Wilson Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away, Once, GTBBT, Amélie, The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Once, Violet. Regional: Paper Mill, Flint Rep, Pittsburgh CLO, MUNY, Old Globe, ART, Berkeley Rep, CTG, Actors Theatre, Two River. Film/TV: “Come From Away,” Song One, “Law & Order SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted.” Love you F.R.A.K.

Eric Anderson - Wolfsheim Most recently played Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. He was in the original Broadway companies of Waitress, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Ship and Soul Doctor (Drama Desk Award Best Actor nomination). Eric received the inaugural Joel Hirschhorn Award from the L.A. Drama Critics Circle. Film/television credits include The Greatest Showman, Waitress: Live on Broadway, “Elementary,” “Alias,” and “Live From Lincoln Center: South Pacific.” He is Jessica Rush’s husband and Elliot’s dad.

Raymond Edward Baynard - Ensemble Raymond Baynard is a New Jersey native and graduate from S.U.N.Y. Purchase with a B.F.A. in Dance. Broadway: MJ the Musical, Hamilton, and Bad Cinderella. Tours: Hamilton and The Lion King. Regional: Jelly’s Last Jam, The Great Gatsby @raymondbaynard

Austin Colby - Ensemble Austin Colby (ENSEMBLE, GATSBY/TOM UNDERSTUDY). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys. National Tour: Disney’s Frozen, The Sound of Music. Regional credits include Come Fall in Love (Old Globe), West Side Story (Signature), Smokey Joe’s Café (Arena Stage), among others. Gratitude and love to DGRW and C.

Curtis Holland - Ensemble Broadway: Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along. Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival. TV: “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 10). For my family, given and chosen.

Traci Elaine Lee - Ensemble Let’s party, old sport! Dallas, Texas native. Broadway: Shucked (OBC). Off-Broadway: safeword. Tours: Beautiful, Ain’t Too Proud. Select Regional: A Wonderful World, Fortress of Solitude, Dreamgirls, In the Heights, Stagger Lee. BFA SHSU. Endless gratitude to Avalon & my family! @tracelaine

Dariana Mullen - Ensemble Broadway debut! Elon MT ’21 and LINK. Regional: Gatsby (Paper Mill), Rock of Ages (ACCC). Thanks to her family, friends, and reps at Daniel Hoff. Love to J, Rick, Chase, Katey, Uncle & Aunt, and especially Mom. Glory to God. @darianamullen

Ryah Nixon - Ensemble Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time. Off-Broadway: Kinky Boots, Another Part of the Forest. National Tour: 9 to 5. World Premieres: Boop!, Moonshine, Beaches. Cast Album: Lizzie, Broadway Records. TV: “The Good Fight,” “Dickinson,” “Louie.” Carnegie Mellon alum. @ryahnixon

Pascal Pastrana - Ensemble Broadway: Shane, Mean Girls; Swing, A Beautiful Noise. Tours: Carmen La Cubana, Chefs—The Sizzling Sensation. Regional: Marcus, Yellow Face; Danny Zuko, Grease; Jesus, Godspell; Sky, Mamma Mia! Netflix: “Uncoupled.” Gratitude Celeste Simone, Michael McElroy and Hudson Artists. Insta @pvpastrana

Kayla Pecchioni - Ensemble Broadway: Some Like It Hot, Paradise Square. Tour: The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), SUMMER (Duckling Donna), Dreamgirls (South Korea). NYC: Radio City. Musical Theatre BFA from NKU. Neverending gratitude to my family and friends, Avalon, and my husband Colin. @kaylapecchioni

Mariah Reshea Reives - Ensemble Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Funny Girl. Other: Cats National Tour, Carmen, Me and My Girl, The New Yorkers, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Wiz. Thank you to my agents at CESD, my family, and friends for your unconditional support! @mariahreives

Dan Rosales - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Stage 42, New World Stages, Lucille Lortel, City Center. Selected Regional: Kennedy Center, Old Globe, Goodspeed, Paper Mill. TV: “Evil,” “The Good Fight” (CBS), “Trevor” (Disney+). Boston Conservatory Alum. Love & thanks to Patrick, Ollie, family, BRS/Gage & this team! @danrosales

Dave Schoonover - Ensemble Broadway: Bad Cinderella (Dorian). Pre-Broadway: A Wonderful World. Tours: Love Never Dies (u/s Phantom, Raoul); White Christmas (Sheldrake, u/s Bob); Young Frankenstein (u/s Dr. Frankenstein); Cats (Tugger). NYC: Carnegie Hall, City Center. Regional: Lots. Love to Rachel and Levi. @schoonyman

Derek Jordan Taylor - Ensemble Derek Jordan Taylor is thrilled to be a part of this amazing team at The Great Gatsby! Broadway: Funny Girl. Regional: Boop! The Betty Boop Musical. Current Junior at the Boston Conservatory. Stay true to yourself! Love you, Mama! @imderekjordan

Tanairi Sade Vazquez - Ensemble Broadway credits: Hamilton, On Your Feet, Gigi, Wonderland, West Side Story Revival. Tours: First National Tour of Come Fly Away (u/s Babe/Slim). Film/TV: "Orange Is the New Black" (Season 3), "America's Got Talent," "Smash" (Season 2). Love to family/friends.

Katie Webber - Ensemble A bestselling plant-based cookbook author, Katie is a native Californian who’s happiest at the beach. Immense gratitude and love to Aurélien & Oli, Mom & Dad, Dom & Cedric, and Elaine. This is Katie's 9th Broadway show. Always sharing @katiewebbernyc.

Kurt Csolak - Performer Broadway: Funny Girl (Ensemble, u/s Nick Arnstein). Theater: Encores! Tap Dance Kid, Ayodele Casel’s Chasing Magic, Dorrance Dance, 42nd Street, Tap Dogs. TV/Film: “The Performance,” “Speed Racer.” NYU Grad. Love to Mom, Amy, family, mentors, and friends! @kurtcsolak

Carissa Gaughran - Performer Broadway debut! Pretty Woman First National Tour (Vivian - Principal & u/s). Other: Fulton, MSMT, NCL. Many thanks to creative/casting teams, The Mine, my amazing family and Connor. This one’s for little me. @carissagaughran

Samantha Pollino - Performer Broadway: Sweeney Todd (OBC), Hamilton, Head Over Heels (OBC), Hot Feet (OBC, Emma). Tour: Hamilton (Original Chicago Cast, Philip Tour), Nickelodeon’s “LazyTown.” TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Girls5eva.” BFA: CCM. Love to Mom, Dad, Alex, Dom, and the entire Gatsby team. For Frankie and Eevee. @peanutpollino

Alex Prakken - Performer Broadway: New York, New York. National Tour: Disney’s Newsies. Regional: MUNY, PCLO, Sacramento Music Circus, The Rev, Paramount, Olney, La Mirada, Gateway, Connecticut Rep. Training: University of Michigan, LAMDA. Thanks to Samantha, parents, CGF, and Frankie and Eevee. @alprakken

Jake Trammel - Performer Jake is a returning Swing from the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Great Gatsby making his Broadway debut! A graduate from AMDA College, he has recently been a part of the SMASH workshop with Bombshell Development.