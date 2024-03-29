Exclusive: A Masterclass with THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld!

Last week, we had a blast with the cast of Lempicka so we came back with an acting legend for Round 2! Dorian Harewood may be familiar to you from his icon runs in “Full Metal Jacket,” “Roots: The Next Generation,” playing Jesse Owens, or recurring on “7th Heaven.” What you may not know is that you hear him all the time! With over 200+ TV/Film/Voice Over credits, he is constant in our lives. He is the voice of NBC, the game show “The Wall,” voiced characters on “Batman,” “Spiderman,” “Iron Man,” “The Ninja Turtles,” and hundreds of others!

With a resume like that, we can not imagine it getting busier and being more booked, but he is. Dorian is back on Broadway after 46 years in The Notebook as Noah. He tells us the road back to Broadway, how he found the beautiful chemistry he shares with co-star Maryann Plunkett, and why you need to bring your tissues to the theater. We also discuss his career, the medium of the stage, and why Dorian and Maryann are acting on stage even when they are not in the spotlight. It is a masterclass with a master! Dorian Harwood comes to The Roundtable!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!