Photos: Inside SUFFS First Preview on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week the cast of Suffs had their first preview on Broadway in front of a sold-out house! The audience received special purple sashes on their seats reading “I Was Here” marking the date of the show’s first preview, as well as special stickers to wear.

16 members of the company made their Broadway debuts that evening, including Shaina Taub who made her quadruple Broadway debut as the book writer, composer, lyricist, and star of Suffs!