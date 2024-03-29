Photos: Inside SUFFS First Preview on Broadway

The audience received special purple sashes on their seats reading “I Was Here” marking the date of the show’s first preview, as well as special stickers to wear.
Earlier this week the cast of Suffs had their first preview on Broadway in front of a sold-out house! The audience received special purple sashes on their seats reading “I Was Here” marking the date of the show’s first preview, as well as special stickers to wear.
16 members of the company made their Broadway debuts that evening, including Shaina Taub who made her quadruple Broadway debut as the book writer, composer, lyricist, and star of Suffs!
Check out photos from the big night below!
Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.
It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Company of Suffs
Company of Suffs
Jenn Colella, Kim Blanck, Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James, Ally Bonino
Suffs first preview
The audience at Suffs first preview
Ally Bonino, Hannah Cruz, Tsilala Brock
Kim Blanck and company
