Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge & Stori Ayers to Star in HOME on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the new production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, not seen on Broadway in more than 40 years, directed by Kenny Leon.

Home will feature Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Home will begin preview performances on Friday, May 17, 2024, and open officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), andJustin Ellington (Sound).

In the Tony Award-nominated play, Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout’s Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams’ Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong. Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play) directs.

BIOGRAPHIES:

TORY KITTLES

(Cephus Miles) can currently be seen starring on the hit CBS/Universal series “The Equalizer,” as ‘Detective Marcus Dante,’reuniting with Queen Latifah, who hepreviouslycollaborated with inBessiedirected by Dee Rees and Steel Magnolias directed by Kenny Leon.



Other notable television and streaming roles include season 1 of HBO’s award winning “True Detective” for Nic Pizzolatto, USA’s “Colony” for Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal, BBC America’s “Intrudcers” for Glen Morgan, and FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” for Kurt Sutter.

Other films include: Matthew Newton’s Among the Beasts, S. Craig Zahler’s Dragged Across Concrete, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tara Miele’s Wander Darkly, Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet as Frederick Douglass, Antoine Fuqua's Olympus Has Fallen, Wayne Blair’s The Sapphires, Dito Montiel’s Man Down, Jim Sheridan's Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, Kimberly Pierce's Stop-Loss, and Spike Lee's Miracle at St. Anna. Kittles made his feature film debut in Joel Schumacher’s Tigerland.

On the stage, Kittles played Paul Robeson in the Minerva Theatre’s 2019 production of 8 Hotels directed by Sir Richard Eyre. Prior to that, he played Bollingbroke in The Old Globe Theatre’s production of Richard II directed by Erica Schmidt. Kenny Leon previously directed Kittles with Phylicia Rashad in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner for The Rialto Center Theater.

BRITTANY INGE

(Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells) is a multi-hyphenate artist and activist from Laurel, MD. She is a graduate of Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC and Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. Brittany moves proudly between stage and screen projects, with some of her theater credits including: Father Comes Home from the Wars (Actor’s Express), Holler If Ya Hear Me (True Colors Theatre Company) and the U.S. premiere of The Ballad of Klook & Vinette (Horizon Theatre Company). Brittany's TV/Film career has included roles on “Atlanta” (FX), “Dynasty” (CW), “The Game” (Paramount+)—as well as the feature films, Lethal Legacy and The Hate U Give. Brittany spent two seasons portraying Crystal Garrett on“Boomerang”(the series); executive produced by Lena Waithe and Halle Berry. Currently, Brittany can be seen portraying Ashley James— the eldest child of the titular character on the 2x Emmy- nominated sitcom, “The Ms. Pat Show,” streaming now on BET Plus! www.brittanyinge.com.

STORI AYERS

(Woman Two) is an Actor, Director and co-founder of [RARE] Lotus Productions. She is an original cast member and producer of Blood at the Root, winner of the Graham F. Smith Peace Foundation Prize for its promotion of human rights. She played Regina on the TBS hit series “The Last O.G.” and has performed on stages across the country including Ensemble Studio Theatre, NYC, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Northern Stage, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Syracuse Stage, Signature Theatre, DC, Baltimore Centre Stage, Round House Theatre, Detroit Public Theatre, Chautauqua Theater Company, Pennsylvania Centre Stage, Premiere Stages, Anacostia Playhouse, and the National Black Theatre.

As a director, Stori directed the world premiere of Confederates. For this production she won an Antonyo Award for Best Direction (Off-Broadway) and received a nomination for Outstanding Direction from the Drama League. Stori has directed at the Geffen Playhouse, Cincinnati PlayHouse in the Park, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Mosaic Theater, and Chautauqua Theatre Company. She served as the Associate Director for the Broadway production of Skeleton Crew and Assistant Director on the world premiere of August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned. Stori co-founded [RARE] Lotus Productions to create and produce her own stories. Her web series, THE NEXT RIGHT THING, was nominated for Best Dramedy at the Miami Web Fest and Best Pilot in the NYC Web Fest. Stori is a proud member of SDC and Actors’ Equity, holds a B.A. from Mary Baldwin University, an MFA in Acting from Penn State University.

SAMM-ART WILLIAMS

(Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter, actor, and producer. As a playwright, Williams has written Home, Welcome To Black River, Friends, and other plays produced in New York, Los Angeles, and other cities. Home received a Tony nomination as Best Broadway Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk nomination, the NAACP Image Award, and the North Carolina Governor's Award. For the screen, Samm-Art Williams has written “Solomon Northup's Odyssey” (PBS), “John Henry” (Showtime), “Badges” (CBS), and episodes for “Cagney and Lacey,” “The New Mike Hammer,” “Miami Vice,” and other programs. He has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. As an actor, he performed in “Blood Simple,” “Huckleberry Finn,” and other feature films. His television acting credits include “Women of Brewster Place,” “Race to the Pole,” “Search for Tomorrow,” and other productions. In addition to his writing and acting credits, he served as Executive Producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Good News,” and other television productions. He has received the Guggenheim Fellowship, The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting, and other awards for his writing.

KENNY LEON

(Director) is a Tony Award-winning director and producer who also has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement for American Theatre. He is currently represented on Broadway with the hit revival of Ossie Davis’s Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch starring Leslie Odom, Jr. Mr. Leon is also on the producing team of Some Like It Hot, the musical directed by Casey Nicholaw. Broadway: A Soldier’s Play; American Son; Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; A Raisin in the Sun; The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the OceanandRadio Golf. Off-Broadway:The Underlying Chris, Everybody’s Ruby, Emergence-See!(The Public); Smart People (Second Stage). Television: Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia; Colin in Black & White; 4400; Amend: The Fight for America; American Son (adapted for Netflix); Hairspray Live!; The Wiz Live!; Steel Magnolias; Dynasty; In My Dreams. Author: Take You Wherever You Go. Artistic Director Emeritus, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. Senior Resident Director: Roundabout Theatre Company. Leon recently directed critically acclaimed productions of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog on Broadway.