Wake Up With BWW 9/8: Broadway Stars Tribute Nick Cordero With 'One of the Great Ones', and More!

Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, exclusively streamed a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero. Watch Broadway stars sing 'One of the Great Ones' from the tribute below.

1) School of Rock: Spotlight on 20 Broadway Stars Making Original Music

by Alexa Criscitiello

While we wait for Broadway to bounce back, check our list of some Broadway stars you can keep close by (and even get to know them a little better) by enjoying and supporting their original music! . (more...)

2) Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Very Broadway Labor Day!

Those summer days may have drifted away, but oh- autumn has arrived! Labor Day usually triggers the official start of the fall theatre season, and while the lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, you can still celebrate your day off with showtunes.. (more...)

3) Dee Hoty, Leah Gardiner, Kim Shaw and Francis Jue Host Broadway for Biden

Dee Hoty (Actor & Eastern Regional Vice President, Actors Equity Association), Leah Gardiner (Director & Board Member, SDC), Francis Jue (Actor, Actors Equity Association), and Kim Shaw (Company Manager, ATPAM) hosted the evening on behalf of Broadway for Biden.. (more...)

5) Broadway Rewind: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms Again 25 Years Later

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today we rewind to 2016 for the Manhattan Concert Productions 25th Anniversary presentation of The Secret Garden. . (more...)

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE!

- Exclusively for Radio Free Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial celebration, Cleveland native saxophonist Joe Lovano revisits his recording, "Bird Songs." Tune in at 7pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar

BWW Exclusive: Christine Baranski Sings 'The Love You Left Behind' on FANCY NANCY

Christine Baranski voices a lead role in Disney's "Fancy Nancy" animated series and this Sunday's new episode features a beautiful song by her character, Mrs. Devine, entitled "The Love You Left Behind." In the episode, when Mrs. Devine (Nancy's neighbor and mentor) gets the blues, Nancy becomes determined to cheer her up.

What we're watching: Watch Nick Cordero 'One of the Great Ones' Memorial Tribute

Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, exclusively streamed a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications. The celebratory memorial tribute streams free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.

Social Butterfly: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES

As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, attendees were treated to a special performance of "Go the Distance." Disney fans know the song from The Walt Disney Studios' 1997 animated feature film "Hercules" and its 2019 Public Works stage production.

This video features the voice talents of Disney On Broadway stars Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez (who starred in 2019's Public Works stage production of "Hercules" in New York's Central Park), Mandy Gonzalez, Rodney Ingram, Michael James Scott and Syndee Winters. It's a celebration of these talented performers and all fans of "Hercules."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Teal Wicks, who turns 38 today!

Broadway: The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, "Emma" in the revival of Jekyll & Hyde and "Elphaba" in Wicked. National Tours: Jekyll & Hyde, Pippin, Wicked (L.A. and San Francisco). Off Broadway: Piece of My Heart, The Blue Flower, Encores! Stairway to Paradise, Fahrenheit 451. Regional favorites: Carousel (Goodspeed), The Blue Flower (A.R.T.), Pippin (Goodspeed). TV: "Elementary," "The Good Wife."

