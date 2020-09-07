School of Rock: Spotlight on 20 Broadway Stars Making Original Music

Check out original tunes from Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and more of your Broadway faves!

Whether you're seated in center orchestra with your idols within shouting distance or hanging at the stage door for face time with legends, Broadway more than most other industries, offers fans the unique experience of close proximity to their favorite stars.

With Broadway stages still dark, fans all over have been in search of creative ways to get their theatre fix and stay in touch with their faves. Though theatrical content is scarce at the moment, the good news is that many of Broadway's best lead second lives moonlighting (or rather, daylighting...?) as creative artists in their own right! When they're not blowing us all away with performances of other people's music, they're busy in the studio making their own as singers, songwriters, and band members.

While we wait for Broadway to bounce back, check our list of some Broadway stars you can keep close by (and even get to know them a little better) by enjoying and supporting their original music!

This Dear Evan Hansen Tony-winner took the music world by storm with his acclaimed 2019 debut album, Sing to Me Instead, and is currently at work on the follow up. You can also check out Ben as a pop star in action with his Netflix concert, Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall.

Though this two-time Tony-nominee's life was cut tragically short due to complications from Covid-19 earlier this year, Nick's talents remain among us through his incredible body of original work as a solo artist. Hear more of his songs here.

Billy Porter can do it all. In addition to his impressive body of work on stage and screen, this Tony and Emmy winner has a body of original music stemming back to 1997.

When he's not portraying leading roles in some of history's most famous musicals, Ramin trades the music of the night for rock tunes.

Earlier this summer this former Beetlejuice star debuted her first single. 'Toys'! Check it out here:

After wrapping up his run in Hamilton, Anthony set out to take on the world, making his name on screen and in the music industry. Check out his single 'Mind Over Matter' from his 2019 debut album, The Good and the Bad here:

When she's not on a journey to the past, Broadway's sweetest and most multi-talented princess has also released two independent albums and an EP of self-written material.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

After picking up a Tony for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Leslie pivoted to music, first releasing an album of jazz standards and covers, followed by a Christmas album, and his 2019 follow-up, Mr.

In addition to iconic turns in Rent, Wicked, and Frozen this wickedly talented Tony-winner has several original albums under her belt including Idina and I Stand.

Though Kathryn is best known to Broadway fans for her heartbreaking turn in Jagged Little Pill, this multi-talented star has also produced a fabulous body of guitar-driven original music.

When Alex Newell isn't screlting his way into our hearts on Broadway, this dynamic performer is a recording artist for Atlantic Records. You can check out his 2016 album Power as well as his two latest singles, including this one:

Before he joined the ranks of Broadway playing a rock star in the original cast of Rent, Adam Pascal was a musician in his own right and remains so with five albums of original material for fans to enjoy.

Tony-winner Michael Cerveris is as talented as they come, turning in intense and captivating performances on Broadway and some fun rock tunes on the side.

If you thought 'Guns n' Ships' was impressive, you ain't heard nothin' yet if you haven't checked out this Tony-winner's relevant, insightful, mind-blowing raps and visuals for his group, clipping.

Before he was braving the underworld in search of his long-lost love in Hadestown, Reeve made his bones in the music industry as a solo artist.

Several years ago, the lovely Miss Laura Bell set her sights on Nashville and has since made a name for herself as a successful country artist. Check out Laura with Broadway buddies, Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose, sharing the mic on her new single, 'Get It Girl You Go!'

Jasmine Cephas-Jones

She may be best known to Broadway fans as "...and Peggy" but since her fabulous turn in Hamilton this incredible jazz singer turned her attention to musical pursuits, releasing her first album Blue Bird in 2019.

Raise your hand if you would listen to Shoshana Bean sing the phone book. No need! This Wicked and Waitress star has three albums of original material to her name.

Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley isn't just a star, she's a whole damn band. Check out an original tune from her side project, Ripleytheband here:

With a soulful sound and a range that rattles the rafters, it's no shock that Eden made the jump to pop tunes, releasing two albums, including 2019's Revelation.

