VIDEO: Watch Nick Cordero 'One of the Great Ones' Memorial Tribute

This evening, Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, exclusively streamed a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications. The celebratory memorial tribute streams free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.

This special tribute and celebration of Nick's life and career on stage includes appearances by former castmates from productions including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress. As Nick's family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event features photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage.

In honor and celebration of Nick's memory, over 150 of his friends, colleagues, and family from all over the world came together to sing the song that will keep Nick in our hearts forever - "One of the Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale. The resulting video was featured during the streaming of the memorial.

#BWAYSINGSFORNICK

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Music Supervision and Arrangements by Ron Melrose

Music Direction by Meg Zervoulis

Opening Acoustic Arrangement and Guitar by Bernd Schoenhart

Orchestration and Digital Realization by Doug Besterman

Audio Mixing by Scott M. Riesett

Video Editing by Matt Yaeger

Produced by Ken Davenport

Creative Direction by Situation Interactive - Jeremy Kraus, David Holmes, Stephanie Sciandra

