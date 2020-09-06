VIDEO: Watch Nick Cordero 'One of the Great Ones' Memorial Tribute
Watch the Video Here;
This evening, Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, exclusively streamed a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications. The celebratory memorial tribute streams free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.
This special tribute and celebration of Nick's life and career on stage includes appearances by former castmates from productions including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress. As Nick's family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event features photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage.
In honor and celebration of Nick's memory, over 150 of his friends, colleagues, and family from all over the world came together to sing the song that will keep Nick in our hearts forever - "One of the Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale. The resulting video was featured during the streaming of the memorial.
#BWAYSINGSFORNICK
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Glenn Slater
Music Supervision and Arrangements by Ron Melrose
Music Direction by Meg Zervoulis
Opening Acoustic Arrangement and Guitar by Bernd Schoenhart
Orchestration and Digital Realization by Doug Besterman
Audio Mixing by Scott M. Riesett
Video Editing by Matt Yaeger
Produced by Ken Davenport
Creative Direction by Situation Interactive - Jeremy Kraus, David Holmes, Stephanie Sciandra
THE NICK CORDERO CHOIR
Krystina Alabado
Ioana Alfonso
Leasen Almquist
Eric Anderson
Michelle Aravena
Terence Archie
Mig Ayesa
Kate Bailey
Kelli Barrett
Todd Bartos
Zach Bencal
Nick Bernardi
Richard H. Blake
Dakota Bown
Lauren Boyd
Hallie Brevetti
Jonathan Brody
David Brunetti
Ted Brunetti
Kerry Butler
Brendan Callahan
Lauren Celentano
Alicia Charles
Antonio Cipriano
Brittany Conigatti
Kelsey Connolly
Bobby Conte Thornton
Kaleigh Cronin
Maria Dalanno
Lissa deGuzman
Mathew deGuzman
Tyler Dema
Janet Dickinson
Mark DiConzo
Olivia Donalson
Michelle Dowdy
Dashiell Eaves
Cate Elefante
Jessica Ernest
Christopher Fitzgerald
Kathryn Gallagher
David Garry
Drew Gehling
Lucia Giannetta
Anthony Gianni Cipolla
Kimiko Glenn
Steven Good
Russell Harvard
Emma Hearn
Sophie Hearn
Joy Hermalyn
Satomi Hofmann
Arica Jackson
Kayla Jenerson
Mairys Joaquin
Maree-Johnson Baruch
Andy Jones
David Josefsberg
Andy Karl
Melissa Kaul
Ted Keegan
Alyssa Kim
Madoka Koguchi
Hannah Kohn
Becca Kötte
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert
Laura Leigh Turner
Katrina Lenk
Robert Lenzi
Jess LeProtto
Kevin Ligon
Loren Lott
Hudson Loverro
Courtney Mack
Mallory Maedke
Larry Marshall
Christopher Martinez
Gabrielle McClinton
Audra McDonald
Michael Milkanin
James Monroe Iglehart
Jodie Moore
Jeremy Morse
James Moye
Abby Mueller
Jessie Mueller
Asher Muldoon
Shannon Mullen
Tess Murphy
Trey Murphy
Alec Nevin
Wonu Ogunfowora
Callandra Olivia
Orfeh
Brad Oscar
Chazz Palminteri
Ashley Park
Brett Pederson
Scott Porter
Frank Randazzo
Reneé Rapp
Josephine Roberts
Tyler Roberts
Dan Rosenbaum
Tyley Ross
William Ryall
Colton Ryan
Lauren Sambataro
Jonalyn Saxer
Analise Scarpaci
Paul Schoeffler
Tally Sessions
Scarlett Sher
Jessica Sherman
Matt Shingledecker
Mark Sippel
Joey Sorge
Angelo Soriano
Gabriella Sorrentino
Jarrod Spector
Dani Spieler
Athan Sporek
David Studwell
Pearl Sun
Will Swenson
Johanna Taylor
Ben Thompson
Christianne Tisdale
Natalie Toro
Kirstin Tucker
Chelsea Turbin
George Vickers
Adrienne Walker
Aléna Watters
Noah Weisberg
Lee Wilkof
NaTasha Williams
Natalie Wisdom
Jeremy Woodard
Nathan Wright
Katrina Yaukey
Heléne Yorke
Karen Ziemba
COMMUNICATIONS AND MATERIALS PROVIDED BY
Mig Ayesa
Boneau/Bryan-Brown
BroadwayBox
Aaron Coleman
Katie Dalton
Jim Glaub
Amanda Hickey
David Kane
Mike Karns
Joan Marcus
Yael Matlow
Josephine Roberts
Francesca Russell
Steven Tartick
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: See Bette Midler in a Clip from COASTAL ELITES on HBO
- VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee Covers 'Believe' by Cher
- VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for THE GLORIAS, From Julie Taymor & Sarah Ruhl
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 4- Remembering Joan Rivers
- VIDEO: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Bad Idea' From WAITRESS
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 6- Happy Birthday, Anika Noni Rose!