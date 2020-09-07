Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Very Broadway Labor Day!

Just whistle while you work while you listen to this playlist.

Those summer days may have drifted away, but oh- autumn has begun! Labor Day usually triggers the official start of the fall theatre season, and while the lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, you can still celebrate your day off with showtunes.

On this day of relaxation, pour yourself a cup of ambition and listen to 50 of our favorite songs about the jobs of your favorite Broadway characters, who work hard all the livelong day.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about work stands out to you.

Need more showtunes? Relive the golden days of summer with our Summer Showtunes playlist!

