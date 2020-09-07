Broadway Rewind: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms Again 25 Years Later

Today we rewind to 2016!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2016 for the Manhattan Concert Productions 25th Anniversary presentation of The Secret Garden. The book and lyrics of the musical, based on the 1911 novel of THE SECRET GARDEN by Frances Hodgson Burnett, are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. The concert, directed by Stafford Arima, featured: Sierra Boggess, Nikki Renée Daniels, Daisy Eagan, Cheyenne Jackson, Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung, Sydney Lucas, Ben Platt, Oscar Williams, Josh Young and more.

THE SECRET GARDEN is set in the early years of the 20th century and follows a young English girl named Mary Lennox who is born and raised in the British Raj, and orphaned by a cholera outbreak when she is eleven years old. She is sent away from India to Yorkshire, England to live with relatives whom she has never met. Her own personality blossoms as she and a young gardener bring new life to a neglected garden, as well as to her sickly cousin and uncle.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

