Wake Up With BWW 9/29: Oliver Awards 2020 Date Set, Alex Brightman Returns as BEETLEJUICE, and More!

1) VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!

He's back! Next week on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brighman is back as Beetlejuice- this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lends his voice to 'Ghost With the Most' as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon.. (more...)

2) Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1

Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thursday, October 1, with social distancing guidelines in place.. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Which Broadway Son Are You?

September 28 marks National Son Day! Take our latest quiz to determine which Broadway son you are!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Marquee Goes Up at the Adelphi Theatre

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End following an out-of-town opening at Manchester Opera House in March 2020. Previews will begin on 14 May.. (more...)

5) 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Julia Garner

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

News: Olivier Awards Will Be Announced in a Special Programme on 25 October

The winners of this year's Oliver Awards 2020 with Mastercard will be announced on Sunday 25 October in a special programme hosted by Jason Manford and broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

The programme will feature some performances, with more details to be announced soon.

Due to the limited number of new productions, the next Olivier Awards ceremony is anticipated to be held in 2022. Plans to celebrate the theatre industry in 2021 will be announced at a later date.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Zachary Quinto & Charlie Carver Reunite to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

On Wednesday, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

What we're watching: Watch Matthew Morrison Perform from Disney Dreamin' for Kids Music Day

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison serves as an official ambassador for the 5th Annual Kids Music Day, celebrated on Friday, October 2. To support the celebration of the music holiday, Matthew performs four songs off of his latest studio album, Disney Dreamin'. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominated star Vanessa Williams, and Grammy award winning artist and actor Jack Black also serve as Kids Music Day ambassadors, and are featured giving personal testimonials on the importance of music access.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Roger Bart, who turns 58 today!

Roger Bart has had a prolific career on stage and screen. His most notable TV and film credits including The Stepford Wives, The Producers, the recurring role of George Williams in Desperate Housewives (ABC), for which the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the recurring role of Roger Riskin in Episodes (BBC 2), Vice Principal Nero in A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) and currently Judge Curtis Wilson in Good Trouble (Freeform). Roger's Broadway credits include Carmen Ghia (Tony nomination) and then Leo Bloom in The Producers, Xanthias in The Frogs, Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein, Tony Delvecchio in Disaster The Musical (all original Broadway productions). Bart was the original singing voice of Hercules in the animated classic film of the same name and this summer took on the nemesis role of Hades in the stage premier of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park. Go the Distance, the hit song from the feature film, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Song. In 1999, Roger won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway. He will be making his British stage debut in BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical.

