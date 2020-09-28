Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BOYS IN THE BAND
Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

VIDEO: Watch Zachary Quinto & Charlie Carver Reunite to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

Article Pixel

The film airs on Netflix on September 30th.

Sep. 28, 2020  

The boys are back! On Wednesday, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

"I think having the opportunity to explore these characters and this world on Broadway and then come back and reunite and dig even deeper in the film was an incredibly unique and rewarding part of the experience," explains Zachary Quinto, who reprises the role of Harold in the film. "There's just so much to celebrate about this group of us and this experience that we all got to share."

Watch below as Quinto and Charlie Carver (Cowboy) chat even more about the importance of the play and the privilege of getting to continue its legacy.

Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You