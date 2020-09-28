VIDEO: Watch Zachary Quinto & Charlie Carver Reunite to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

The film airs on Netflix on September 30th.

The boys are back! On Wednesday, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

"I think having the opportunity to explore these characters and this world on Broadway and then come back and reunite and dig even deeper in the film was an incredibly unique and rewarding part of the experience," explains Zachary Quinto, who reprises the role of Harold in the film. "There's just so much to celebrate about this group of us and this experience that we all got to share."

Watch below as Quinto and Charlie Carver (Cowboy) chat even more about the importance of the play and the privilege of getting to continue its legacy.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You