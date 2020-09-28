VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!

The episode airs October 5 on Cartoon Network.

He's back! Next week on Cartoon's Network's Teen Titans Go!, Alex Brightman is back as Beetlejuice- this time in cartoon form. The two-time Tony nominee lends his voice to "Ghost With the Most" as a part of the network's Treat-A-Thon. Tune in Monday, October 5 at 7pm to watch and check out the promo below!

Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin;" and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story(Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini.

