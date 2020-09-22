Wake Up With BWW 9/22: Equity Endorses Biden and Harris, and More!

Plus, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones become first father/daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year, and more!

Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in history to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

1) Nick Cordero Was Snubbed From EMMYS 'In Memoriam,' Says Zach Braff

by TV News Desk

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff tweeted that The Emmys omitted his friend Nick Cordero from this year's 'In Memoriam' segment, despite a campaign for his inclusion. . (more...)

2) Watch SHOUT! To Benefit AMAS & TDF On BroadwayWorld Events

SHOUT!, the internationally acclaimed musical, will be streamed on Broadwayworld.com for a one-night-only, very special video event on Monday, September 21 at 7PM Eastern Time. Net proceeds from this event will benefit Amas Musical Theatre and TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund).. (more...)

3) Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year

This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in history to win Emmy Awards in the same year.. (more...)

4) Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris For President and Vice President Of The United States

Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. . (more...)

5) West End Stars Team Up With 2020 Musical Theatre Graduates and BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Alumni For Live Streamed Charity Concert

. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane returns to the Birdland stage with a quartet featuring, harpist Brandee Younger as part of the Radio Free Birdland Series tonight at 7pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS - Concert Now Available On Demand!

Judy Kuhn's concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events until October 5! Watch her sing 'Someone Else's Story' from Chess during her concert!

What we're watching: Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Adrienne Warren and More Perform for MCC Theater's Miscast20

MCC Theater's virtual Miscast20 gala, took place on Sunday, September 13, 2020! Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jenn Colella, who turns 46 today!

Broadway: Come From Away (Tony Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical), If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy(Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (Pittsburgh CLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show(Kennedy Center). TV: The Code, Feed The Beast, Elementary, All My Children, The Good Wife, Rescue Me. Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). MFA Acting, UC Irvine.

