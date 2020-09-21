Nick Cordero Was Snubbed From EMMYS 'In Memoriam,' Says Zach Braff

Cordero died of complications related to COVID-19 in July.

"Scrubs" star Zach Braff tweeted that The Emmys omitted his friend Nick Cordero from this year's "In Memoriam" segment, despite a campaign for his inclusion.

Read the original story on Deadline, and see Braff's tweet linked below.

Braff and Cordero met while co-starring in "Bullets Over Broadway" the musical in 2014. Cordero passed away from complications due to Coronavirus in July. He was 41.

Cordero's TV credits included work on "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU," "Queer as Folk," and "Lillyhammer."

Nick Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Bullets over Broadway, for which he also received the Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.



He also originated roles on Broadway in the hit musical Waitress as well as the musical adaptation of A Bronx Tale for which he received Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.



He made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages. Nick's off-Broadway credits include the original productions of Nice Girl, Brooklynite, and The Toxic Avenger Musical. His most recent appearance on stage was in the Kennedy Center concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors.

For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed. - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

