Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year

Jasmine took home her first Emmy for her role in #FreeRayshawn, and Ron took home his second Emmy for his role on This Is Us.

This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in history to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

Jasmine won her first Emmy, for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, for her performance in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn. Ron won his second Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, for his role on NBC's This Is Us.

They both took home their awards as part of the final night of the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony this weekend.

Jasmine tweeted about the historic win, quoting Hamilton's "Legacy... what is a legacy?"

"Making History and Herstory. WOW," she wrote.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You