WATCH: Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Adrienne Warren and More Perform for MCC Theater's Miscast20

The Miscast20 performances have now been added to MCC Theater's YouTube channel! Which one is YOUR favorite?

MCC Theater's virtual Miscast20 gala, took place on Sunday, September 13, 2020! Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Some of Broadway's best recorded some incredible performances and you can catch all of them now on MCC Theater's YouTube channel or watch them below!

Donate to MCC Theater by clicking HERE.

Rob McClure - The Worst Pies in London from Sweeney Todd

Robert Fairchild - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Phillippa Soo - Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific

Norbert Leo Butz - I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - The Human Heart from Once on This Island

Joshua Henry - Tomorrow from Annie

Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff - You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen

Heather Headley - Endless Night from The Lion King

Members of the original cast of Hairspray - The Telephone Hour from Bye Bye Birdie

Beanie Feldstein - Dancing Through Life from Wicked (featuring Kristin Chenoweth)

Adrienne Warren - Before the Parade Passes By from Hello, Dolly!

Isaac Powell - On My Own from Les Miserables

