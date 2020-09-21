Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
WATCH: Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Adrienne Warren and More Perform for MCC Theater's Miscast20
The Miscast20 performances have now been added to MCC Theater's YouTube channel! Which one is YOUR favorite?
MCC Theater's virtual Miscast20 gala, took place on Sunday, September 13, 2020! Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.
Some of Broadway's best recorded some incredible performances and you can catch all of them now on MCC Theater's YouTube channel or watch them below!
Donate to MCC Theater by clicking HERE.
Rob McClure - The Worst Pies in London from Sweeney Todd
Robert Fairchild - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Phillippa Soo - Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific
Norbert Leo Butz - I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson - The Human Heart from Once on This Island
Joshua Henry - Tomorrow from Annie
Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff - You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen
Heather Headley - Endless Night from The Lion King
Members of the original cast of Hairspray - The Telephone Hour from Bye Bye Birdie
Beanie Feldstein - Dancing Through Life from Wicked (featuring Kristin Chenoweth)
Adrienne Warren - Before the Parade Passes By from Hello, Dolly!
Isaac Powell - On My Own from Les Miserables
