Wake Up With BWW 9/21: Cherry Jones Accepts Her Third Emmy For SUCCESSION, and More!

This weekend, Cherry Jones took home her third Emmy Award for her role in Succession. Check out her acceptance speech below!

Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 3 with John Lloyd Young's Broadway. Learn about his top 10 favorite Broadway performances in our exclusive feature below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber took fans through the backstory of his musical Song & Dance in a new video posted to his Twitter. He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

1) BWW Exclusive: John Lloyd Young Counts Down His Favorite Broadway Performances!

Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 3 with John Lloyd Young's Broadway, an intimate and unforgettable evening of Broadway favorites and classic showtunes. While we await he big night, we're getting inside John's head as he counts down ten Broadway performances that have excited, entertained, and inspired him throughout his life and career!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Cherry Jones Accepts her Emmy Award For SUCCESSION

by Stage Tube

Cherry Jones took home her third Emmy Award last night for her role in Succession.. (more...)

3) Video Roundup: Fans Create WICKED Parodies of 'Defying Gravity', 'Popular,' and More!

by Stephi Wild

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Wicked parodies on YouTube, themed around the pandemic, school, Passover, and more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Judy Kuhn's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Rondine, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Josh Groban Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 18, he chatted with international superstar Josh Groban.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses the Creation of SONG & DANCE

Andrew Lloyd Webber took fans through the backstory of his musical Song & Dance in a new video posted to his Twitter.

Webber called Song & Dance "arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made."

He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

I thought I'd take you through a bit of the backstory to Song & Dance, arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made. - ALW pic.twitter.com/ud86WTyESC - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 20, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Porter, who turns 51 today!

Billy Porter won a Tony Award for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. His other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, and Smokey Joe's Café. Off-Broadway, in addition to appearing in the Signature Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Angels in America, he was seen in The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (Public Theater), Birdie Blue (Second Stage Theatre), Songs for a New World (WPA Theater), King Lear and The Further Adventures of Hedda Gabler (both for Exit, Pursued by A Bear), as well as his one-man show, Ghetto Superstar. His film and television credits include the Sundance Film Festival features The Broken Hearts Club and Intern, The Humbling, Noel, the CBS miniseries Shake, Rattle & Roll as Little Richard, Twisted, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Tonight Show. A Grammy Award winner, Porter's concert credits include opening acts for Rosie O'Donnell and Aretha Franklin, performances at Carnegie Hall, with John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as with The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero and The Philly Pops, and The Boston Pops. Also a writer, his play While I Yet Live was produced last year at Primary Stages.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

