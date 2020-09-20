Video Roundup: Fans Create WICKED Parodies of 'Defying Gravity', 'Popular,' and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Check out 10 of our favorite Wicked parodies, themed around the pandemic, school, Passover, and more!

Wicked the Musical has been around for over 17 years, garnering quite a following in that time. Many of those who don't consider themselves die-hards of the show will still recognize some of its iconic songs, such as Defying Gravity, Popular, For Good, and What Is This Feeling?

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Wicked parodies on YouTube, themed around the pandemic, school, Passover, and more!

Check out our favorites below!

What is this Quarantine? Gina Naomi Baez has released a series of fun quarantine-themed parodies at the start of the pandemic earlier this year. One of them happens to be a Wicked parody, set to the tune of What Is This Feeling?

Defying Slavery

Actor Adam B. Shapiro (known for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) wrote an original parody to "Defying Gravity" that is Passover-themed!

Unpopular/Defying Quarantine

In another COVID-themed parody, Glinda and Elphaba discuss how to handle social distancing during the coronavirus crisis. This one was created by Cory Goodrich.

What Is This Feeling?

This video mashes up Wicked with the television series Once Upon a Time. Created by YouTube user erinstegeman, the video takes place in an alternate world, where Emma answers Regina's ad for a new roommate.

Coronavirus Wicked Parody

In this fun parody, Sheila Bella and Julie Anne Bermel sing a their own version of What Is This Feeling? all about their fears of the Coronavirus.

Quarantined

Wicked really seems to lend itself to parodies about the pandemic! In this one, Gwyneth Price Panos wrote original lyrics to Glinda's song "Popular."

The Witcher and I

Created by crossovercrrissa, this parody mashes up Wicked with the show The Witcher. The video also features the creator's boyfriend, Brian, complete with some epic costumes!

Defying Dentistry

In what appears to be a school project, Dana (16) and Elizabeth (15) sing this original parody of "Defying Gravity."

Calculus

This parody of "Popular" was created by an AP Calculus class, and posted to YouTube by Megan Huang. It features vocals by Elizabeth Moore.

Muscular

David Green performed this parody of "Popular" as part of the 2013 Mr. Belmont Pageant.

