VIDEO: Cherry Jones Accepts her Emmy Award For SUCCESSION

Sep. 20, 2020  

Cherry Jones took home her third Emmy Award last night for her role in Succession.

Last night was the fifth night of the virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. Jones accepted her award in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

"To all the outrageously gifted artists who concoct and make Succession, especially Mr Armstrong, Mr McKay and Mr Rich, thank you for allowing my Pierce cousins and me to come and do battle with your Roys. It was an artistic high," she said.

Watch the full speech below!

Check out the full list of last night's Emmy winners here.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


