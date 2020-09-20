Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses the Creation of SONG & DANCE

Sep. 20, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber took fans through the backstory of his musical Song & Dance in a new video posted to his Twitter.

Webber called Song & Dance "arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made."

He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

Watch the video below!


