VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses the Creation of SONG & DANCE

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took fans through the backstory of his musical Song & Dance in a new video posted to his Twitter.

Webber called Song & Dance "arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made."

He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

Watch the video below!

I thought I'd take you through a bit of the backstory to Song & Dance, arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made. - ALW pic.twitter.com/ud86WTyESC - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 20, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You