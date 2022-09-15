Wake Up With BWW 9/15: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include an extension for the off-Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

Plus, new cast members will join The Lion King tour, and more!

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Starring Radcliffe, Groff & Mendez Announces TodayTix Lottery & Two-Week Extension

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York Theatre Workshop has announced details for the Merrily We Roll Along CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery and, due to popular demand during the priority access period for NYTW members and Repeat Defenders, an additional two weeks of performances.. (more...)

THE LION KING North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members This Month

by Stephi Wild

The North American tour of Disney's The Lion King is pleased to welcome Peter Hargrave, Nick LaMedica and Khalifa White as Scar, Zazu and Nala, respectively. . (more...)

24 Actors Will Make Their Broadway Debuts in LEOPOLDSTADT; Meet the Full Cast!

by Stephi Wild

Leopoldstadt officially began previews on Broadway on September 14. Get to know the cast bringing this play to the stage!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL

by Jennifer Broski

There is finally justice for Barb at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's! Just yesterday, the cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical gave a special sampling from the show in honor of Barb's birthday. Check out photos from inside the event!. (more...)

VIDEO: The Sanderson Sisters Take Flight in New HOCUS POCUS 2 Clip

by Michael Major

Disney+ has shared the first official video clip from the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Watch below as the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, take flight for the first time in 29 years. The new film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, and more.. (more...)

VLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New Series

by BroadwayWorld TV

This week on the first of three episodes (one for each midnight), Kanagawa takes us behind the scenes, asks his cast members for some character insights, shows us some pranks, and gives us the inside scoop on dollar Friday. . (more...)

David Phelps & Sam Tsui to Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in Chicago

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Award winning gospel artist, David Phelps, and internet singing sensation, Sam Tsui, will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago this October.. (more...)

VIDEO: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Newly Dedicated James Earl Jones Theatre

by BroadwayWorld TV

Earlier this week, the Cort Theatre was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor! Go inside the ceremony, which included special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Danielle Brooks, cast members from the Tony-winning Best Musical, A Strange Loop and more. Watch the full video!. (more...)

