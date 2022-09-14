Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LION KING
Click Here for More on THE LION KING
THE LION KING North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members This Month

THE LION KING North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members This Month

The new cast members will begin performances in Salt Lake City at The Eccles Theatre on September 29.

Sep. 14, 2022  

The North American tour of Disney's The Lion King is pleased to welcome Peter Hargrave, Nick LaMedica and Khalifa White as Scar, Zazu and Nala, respectively. The new cast members will begin performances in Salt Lake City at The Eccles Theatre, where the award-winning musical will play a four-week return engagement from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 23, 2022. LaMedica and White begin performances on Thursday, September 29, while Hargrave debuts on Thursday, October 13.

Jürgen Hooper (Zazu) and Kayla Cyphers (Nala) will play their final performances on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Tucson, where the tour begins a two-week return engagement today, Wednesday, September 14 at Centennial Hall. Spencer Plachy (Scar) plays his final performance in Salt Lake City on Sunday, October 9.

Since returning in October 2021 from its 18-month pandemic shutdown, The Lion King North American tour has proven as strong as ever, playing to capacity houses in 16 cities and entertaining over 800,000 guests during more than 300 performances in just the last 11 months. The tour is scheduled to play 13 cities during the 2022-23 season, with additional engagements to be announced.

PETER HARGRAVE (Scar). Beyond a dream to be in the Pridelands. Credits Off-Broadway and regionally including Cleveland Play House, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and Disney Cruise Line. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "FBI," "Godfather of Harlem," "Dynasty" and "Madam Secretary." Training: CWRU/CPH MFA.

Nick LaMedica (Zazu). Broadway Tour & Tokyo: WAR HORSE. Off Broadway: The Mint. Regional: Denver Center, The Rep St. Louis, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Playhouse, Syracuse Stage, TheaterWorks Hartford, City Theatre Company, Barrington Stage Company, Two River Theater. NY: American Globe Theatre. Television: "Chicago Fire." BFA: Marymount Manhattan College. www.NickLaMedica.com

Khalifa White (Nala). Broadway: Caroline or Change. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette), School of Rock. 1st Nat; Aida (Aida), Ain't Misbehavin, The Bodyguard, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Beehive, Hairspray, HKDL|WDW(Nala/Tiana/Kibibi)/NCL, #TheSearchForRoxie, UCF Alumknight. Check out "You Ok? (Black Girl)" on all streaming platforms. IG|Tiktok: @Lifaland, www.khalifawhite.com.

Hargrave, LaMedica and White join current tour cast members Gerald Ramsey (Mufasa), Gugwana Dlamini (Rafiki), Tony Freeman (Timon), John E. Brady (Pumbaa), Darian Sanders (Simba), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Robbie Swift (Ed), Scarlett London Diviney (Young Nala), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Young Simba), Jordan Pendleton (Young Simba) and Farrah Wilson (Young Nala).

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Christin Byrdsong, Sasha Caicedo, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Leroy Church, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Marquis Floyd, Mukelisiwe Goba, Marquise Hitchcock, Gabisile Manana, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Christopher Sams, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Thom Christopher Warren, Diamond Essence White, Jordan Nicole Willis and Sherman Wood.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have employed hundreds of theater professionals, played over 9,000 performances during more than 220 engagements in over 90 cities to an audience of more than 21 million theatergoers. Few tours in theatre history have achieved its reach or impact.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!
September 14, 2022

Leopoldstadt officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 14. Get to know the cast bringing this play to the stage!
bergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPonebergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPone
September 13, 2022

bergenPAC is adding another great show to fill out their fall season for the highly anticipated grand re-opening while continuing to build the 2023 roster. Fans can enjoy classic rock hits from the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee, Ace Frehley, on November 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Unique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-TimeUnique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-Time
September 13, 2022

Meet Me is an innovative, immersive theatre experience designed to fully engage audiences. Here, the characters alongside the audience must navigate the multiplicity of pathways towards resolution.
Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford MedalBoston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford Medal
September 13, 2022

Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman was awarded the Samuel Simons Sanford Medal by the Yale School of Music on September 8, 2022. In his remarks upon receiving the award, Mr. Pearlman noted, “I'm grateful to receive this honor from the Yale School of Music, which was so important in my evolution as an artist.”
Warner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler GreenWarner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler Green
September 13, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Special Effects: Cuts & Bruises” with Tyler Green, Saturday, November 5 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up. ﻿