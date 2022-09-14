Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!

Leopoldstadt officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 14.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

The production officially opens on Sunday, October 2 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Below, get to know the cast bringing this play to the stage!

Aaron / Police 1

Jesse Aaronson (he/him) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages). Chicago: Yen (Raven Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Drury Lane Theatre). Training: BFA, University of Michigan. His deepest thanks to Ross Silver, Jim Carnahan, and the entire creative team. All my love to Mom, Dad, Samantha, and Maureen. For Popsie. Social media: @iced__americano.

Emilia

Prayer for the French Republic, All The Way, Beautiful, Nikolai and the Others, Road, The Metal Children, Mary Rose, Celebration, Final Follies, Stone Cold Dead Serious, A Lie of the Mind, Steel Magnolias, Balm in Gilead. Regional: A.R.T., Huntington, Long Wharf, George Street, Williamstown, Portland Stage, Westport. TV: "Inside Amy Schumer," "Law & Order: SVU," "Bull," "Madame Secretary," "The Americans." Film: Margaret, Irrational Man, The Greatest Showman. Awards: Obie Sustained Excellence of Performance, Richard Seff 2022, BWW Award, Drama Desk Ensemble. Nominations: Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Irne. Directing: A Doll's House, Part 2.

Wilma / Rosa

Theatre includes: Leopoldstadt (Wyndham's Theatre), Bartholomew Fair (Shakespeare's Globe); The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion); The Knowledge (Charing Cross Theatre); The Witches (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Bad Jews (UK Theatre Award/The Arts Theatre/St. James Theatre/Theatre Royal, Bath); The Way Of The World (Chichester Festival Theatre); Sleeping Beauty (Birmingham Repertory Theatre); Chicken Soup with Barley (Royal Court); The Gondoliers (Sierra Madre Playhouse); A Christmas Carol (Grove Theater Centre); A Murder Is Announced (The Lyceum/Arrow Rock); The Two Gentlemen Of Verona (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co). Television /film includes: "Episodes," The Night Watch, Josephine and the Roach.

Otto

(he/him). Broadway debut. Chicago: Graveyard Shift (Goodman Theatre), Women Laughing Alone with Salad (Theatre Wit), Ideation (Jackalope Theatre), You on the Moors Now (the Hypocrites), Posh (Steep Theatre), Never the Sinner (Victory Gardens), Balm in Gilead (Griffin Theatre). Film & TV: "The Thing about Harry," "Fargo," "Empire," "The Chi," "Hot Date," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago PD."

Civilian

(he/him). Broadway: Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. National Tour: Cabaret. Corey's performed in theatres across the country: The Kennedy Center, South Coast Repertory, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Seattle Repertory Theatre, The Old Globe, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Chalk Repertory Theatre, Young Jean Lee's Theater Company, and Antaeus. TV/Film appearances include playing Dr. Pete Anderson on "The Walking Dead," "Chicago P.D.," "You're the Worst," "Scorpion," "Perception," "CSI: Miami," HBO's The Normal Heart. Corey's an award-winning audiobook narrator, avid tennis player and beekeeper, but is most proud of his family. BFA from Otterbein College & MFA from UC-San Diego. @BrillCorey on Twitter

Kurt

Off-Broadway: Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight, Tuesdays with Morrie, Strictly Personal. National: Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Regional: Goodman, Court, Victory Gardens, Drury Lane, Chicago Shakespeare, Silk Road Rising, Next, A.C.T., Cincinnati Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, Cleveland Playhouse, Studio Theater, Hartford TheaterWorks, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Contemporary American Theater Festival, Barrington Stage, Notre Dame Shakespeare, Arkansas Repertory, Worcester Foothills, Mill Mountain, National Shakespeare. TV/Film: "Empire," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law and Order: CI," "Conviction, "Sopranos" (web), "As The World Turns," "Asphalt Man," Miskits, Auteur Theory, Alchemy, Justice, House of Satisfaction, Alternative Universe: Rescue Mission. Daniel is also a director, writer, and professor of acting and directing at the University of Michigan.

Gretl

Theatre includes: Leopoldstadt (West End); Man and Superman, After the Dance, Time and the Conways (National Theatre); The Rover, The Witch of Edmonton, The White Devil, The Roaring Girl (RSC); The Audience (Nuffield Southampton); Rattingan's Nijinsky, The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Headlong); The Thrill of Love (New Vic/St James); Barefoot in the Park (Yvonne Arnaud & National Tour); How To Be An Other Woman (Gate Theatre); The Guinea Pig Club (Trafalgar Studios); Cinderella, The Midnight Princess (Rose Theatre, Kingston); Audience/Mountain Hotel, Leaving (Orange Tree). TV and Film includes: "The Critic," "Casualty," "Emmerdale," "Clique," "Pure," "Rellik," "Father Brown," "Inspector George Gently," "Holby City."

Understudy

Erica Dasher is honored to join the company of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, a playwright she studied extensively during her time at USC's School of Drama. While at university, Dasher split her time between the theater and film. Her senior year, Dasher produced the feature-length documentary, Figures of Speech, narrated by Chris Pine. The film was acquired and distributed by Netflix. After school, Dasher was cast opposite Andie MacDowell as the lead of Freeform's cult hit, Jane by Design. Her first film as a director, Ouroboros, stars Rosario Dawson and most recently, she starred in Adult Swim's Lusty Crest.

Hermine

(she/her). Eden Epstein is a graduate of the Gallatin School at NYU. Upon graduating, she booked her first lead role in the feature film Blind, directed by Michael Mailer, starring opposite Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Eden next co-starred as the wild "Ariel" on "Sweetbitter," the Starz series based on Stephanie Danler's best-selling novel. She is currently a series regular on the hit Apple TV+ dystopian action-drama, "See," co-starring as "Lt. Wren," opposite Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Through her adolescence, Eden trained and performed under George Balanchine's muse, Yvonne Mounsey, at the Westside School of Ballet in Los Angeles.

Poldi

Broadway: She Loves Me, It Shoulda Been You, Mamma Mia, Beauty and the Beast, Big River, Jane Eyre, The Sound of Music, A Funny Thing Happened..., and Les Misérables. Other Credits: Passion at Live from Lincoln Center, Sail Away at Carnegie Hall, Candide with the New York City Opera, and the New York Philharmonic. Tours: Wicked, Les Misérables. TV: "Law and Order," "FBI," "Blue Bloods." American Conservatory Theatre company member from 1986-1990. Love to my wonderful husband, drummer, percussionist, Kory Grossman.

Fritz / Leo

Theatre: Leopoldstadt (Wyndham's Theatre), White Pearl (Royal Court). TV: "House of the Dragon" (HBO), "Knightfall" Season 2 (History Channel), Strike Back: Vendetta (HBO Max), "Carnival Row" Seasons 1 & 2 with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne (Amazon), "Joe Orton: Laid Bare" (BBC). Short film includes Helena and Zugzwang. Graduate of LAMDA and Oxford University.

Understudy

Broadway: Debut. New York: Merrily We Roll Along - workshop production (Roundabout); Amandine (Cherry Lane); Raising Jo (Theatre Row); Gin Baby (IRT); The Importance of Being Ernest Hemingway (Access Theatre). Selected regional: The Tempest (dir. Teller/Aaron Posner, A.R.T. & South Coast Rep); Life Science (Brown/Trinity Playwrights Rep); Three Sisters, Build, Love's Labour's Lost (Chautauqua Theatre Company); Camelot (Trinity Rep). Selected readings/workshops: NYTW, Page 73, MCC, New York Stage and Film. Television: "Gossip Girl," "Law & Order: SVU," "Hart of Dixie," "My Husband's Secret Twin," "Bad Twin" (Lifetime). Film: The Hot Flashes; Beijing, New York. BA: Brown University, MFA: Brown/Trinity MFA Program in Acting.

Zac / Police 2

Broadway: Mr. Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, Twelfth Night and Richard III (Shakespeare's Globe), Harvey. Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages), Happy Birthday, Wanda June (Wheelhouse Theater Company). Regional: Cape Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Berkshire Theatre Festival, TheatreWorks Palo Alto, Portland Stage, Weston Playhouse, Syracuse Stage. TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Path," "Instinct," "Boardwalk Empire," "Bored to Death," "The Good Wife," "Gravity." Matt is a founding member of Wheelhouse Theater Company. Training: MFA, NYU's Graduate Acting Program. www.mattharrington.net

Understudy

(she/her). Broadway: The Cherry Orchard. Broadway National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong. New York: Park Avenue Armory (Hamlet, Oresteia). Regional: The Shakespeare Theatre Company (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Measure for Measure, Coriolanus, Wallenstein), Florida Studio Theatre (PTGW). Jacqui is a Northwestern Alumna and proud member of Actors Equity Association (#1U!). IG: @jacquijarrold. www.jacquelinejarrold.com

Understudy

(she/her) is honored to be a part of Leopoldstadt. Her past Broadway credits include: Tom Stoppard's Travesties, Long Day's Journey Into Night, and The Lehman Trilogy. In her day job as an audition reader for various casting offices, Sarah has read for a few Stoppard plays; her favorite experience being Roundabout's production of Indian Ink.

Hermann

David Krumholtz recently wrapped Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer and will next be seen in HBO's "White House Plumbers." He was previously seen in HBO's "The Plot Against America" and "The Deuce," from David Simon. He is beloved for his starring role in the CBS series, "NUMB3RS." Other film and TV credits include the IFC comedy "Gigi Does It," "Down With The King," "The Good Wife," "The Newsroom," "Master Of None," The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, The Judge, Walk Hard, Ray, The Santa Clause 1 & 2, Ten Things I Hate About You, Addams Family Values and The Ice Storm.

Eva

Caissie Levy (she/her) currently appears in the world premiere of Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company, and was also seen this season as Rose in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Caroline, Or Change. She originated the roles of Elsa in Disney's Frozen, Sheila in the revival of Hair (& West End), Molly in Ghost (& West End), and Fantine in Les Misérables. Other credits include Penny in Hairspray (Broadway), Elphaba in Wicked (Los Angeles), Maureen in Rent (national tour), Murder Ballad (MTC), First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater). Extensive recording, voiceover, solo concert & symphony work. caissielevy.com IG/Twitter: @CaissieLevy

Hanna

(she/they) Broadway debut.

Regional: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Upcoming TV: "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+. Training: BFA NYU Tisch, RADA.

Nellie

Most recently seen in Power of Sail (Geffen Playhouse) opposite Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman, and in the Sundance/SXSW short Daddy's Girl. Tedra last starred on Broadway in Present Laughter with Kevin Kline, and received Drama Desk and Obie Awards for The Wolves (Playwrights Realm/LCT). Additional theatre: Jesse Eisenberg's Happy Talk opposite Susan Sarandon, Simon Stephens's On The Shore of the Wide World (Atlantic), Annie Baker's The Flick (Barrow Street). Screen credits: Amazon's upcoming series "A League of Their Own", "Fosse/Verdon" (FX), "Katy Keene" (CW), "Tales of the City" (Netflix). Tedra holds an MA in Classical Acting from LAMDA and BFA from University of Michigan.

Ernst

Theatre includes: In the West End: Leopoldstadt, Guantanamo. For the National Theatre: Great Britain (also West End), Fifty Years on Stage, England People Very Nice, Playing with Fire. For The Royal Shakespeare Company: Cymbeline, As You Like It, A Passage To India (Shared Experience). TV includes: "Landscapers" (HBO), "Inside No 9," "Home," "Hitmen," "Tracey Ullman's Show," "Peaky Blinders," "Doctor Who," "MI-5," "State Of Play," "Quirke," "Five Days," "Hunted," "Sold," "Party Animals," "The Grid." Film includes: Paddington 2, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, The Bike Thief, Tolkien, The Hustle, The Promise, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Lady In The Van, Honour and Black Hawk Down.

Jacob / Percy

Seth Numrich can currently be seen in Hulu's "Under the Banner of Heaven" and joined Bryan Cranston in Power of Sail at the Geffen Playhouse. He won the Evening Standard Award for Outstanding Newcomer for Sweet Bird of Youth at The Old Vic. Additional UK credits include: Fathers and Sons and Orpheus Descending. He received Drama League Award nominations for his Broadway performances in Travesties, Golden Boy and War Horse. Seth played "Ben Tallmadge" for four seasons in AMC's "Turn" and starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the film Imperium. Additional credits include: "Madam Secretary," "Homeland," and "The Blacklist."

Pauli / Young Nathan

(he/him). Anthony is returning to Broadway six years after playing Jason in the 2016 revival of Falsettos at 12 years old. He's performed at New York City Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Town Hall, 5th Avenue Theatre, and Radio City Music Hall, for the "71st Annual Tony Awards" as well as played Les in the Newsies National Tour. He's made appearances on PBS, NBC, FX, and SiriusXM. He's been an appreciator of Tom Stoppard since seeing Travesties in 2017 and was directly inspired by Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead when writing a play for his high school.

Understudy

Chris Stevens is a recent graduate from the American Conservatory Theater program in CA where he earned his MFA. This will be his Broadway debut.

@oddstevens www.chrisstevens.work

Jana / Sally

Previous Broadway credits include: Cecily in Travesties, Gwendolyn in The Importance Of Being Earnest (both for Roundabout). Off-Broadway: The Changeling (Beatrice-Joanna). London: Intimate Apparel (Mrs. Van Buren), Love Me Do (Dorothy). 14 seasons at The Stratford Festival - roles including: Elizabeth/Robyn (Serving Elizabeth), Juliet (Romeo and Juliet), Ruth (Blithe Spirit), Olivia (Twelfth Night), Célimène (The Misanthrope), Wendy (Peter Pan), Madame de Tourvel (Dangerous Liaisons), Laurencia (Fuente Ovejuna), Rosalind (As You Like It). Other roles: Joan in Saint Joan and Ann Whitefield in Man and Superman (The Shaw Festival, Canada), Beatrice and Olivia at The Old Globe, Titania and Ariel at Shakespeare Theatre (DC).

Ludwig / Nathan

Brandon Uranowitz (he/him) is a 2019 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee for his performance as Larry in the Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Brandon most recently appeared as Leon Czolgosz in the 2021 off-Broadway revival of Assassins at CSC, directed by John Doyle. He previously received Tony Award nominations for his performances in An American in Paris and Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include The Band's Visit, Prince of Broadway, and Baby, It's You!. Screen credits include the films Here Today, The Kitchen, and Stage Fright, and television series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Fosse/Verdon," "Dietland," "Blue Bloods," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

Understudy

Dylan is thrilled to be a part of this incredible company! Broadway: Betrayal. Off-Broadway: Love, Love, Love; POPE. National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regional Theatre: Windfall, Grease. TV/Film: We Crashed, A Spectacular Holiday, Mannies (Creator/Writer). BFA in Acting, Carnegie Mellon University. Thank you to the creative team and cast for this opportunity. Love to my family, my fiance Sarah, our dogs, and my agents at TalentWorks. IG-@DSWallach.

Young Sally / Mimi

Reese Bogin is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She trains regularly with her acting coach Elana Safar at The Prep and in her weekly classes at Applause. When she's not acting, Reese enjoys drawing, playing with friends and creating mini movies. Enormous gratitude to Jim Carnahan and the entire creative team and to Take 3 Talent for this incredible opportunity. Special thanks to my mom for her love and support, to my sister Audrey for always running lines with me and to my dad who I know is smiling down on me. IG @reese.bogin

Heini

Max Ryan Burach is thrilled to make his Broadway debut! He is currently 6 years old and he just finished Kindergarten at The Pingry School. Max loves to swim, he has a passion for sea animals, and he dreams of working in an aquarium one day. He is no stranger to Broadway, as Mommy is the resident choreographer at Moulin Rouge! and the associate choreographer at Beetlejuice, and Aunt Mandy is in the cast of Hamilton. Max spent all of his early education at TBJ in NJ. Most of all, Max loves his family, Mom, Dad, and his little sister Shaina. Follow his adventures this year spending 1st grade on Broadway on IG @factswithmightymax

Heini

Regional Theatre: Tiny Tim, A Christmas Carol. TV: "Cardi Tries with Cardi B." From sunny LA to Broadway! Calvin is over the moon to be on stage anywhere he can dress up in a costume... especially if he can be a pirate or a werewolf.

Thank you Mommy, Daddy, Holiday and my agents at FSE!

Young Jacob

Michael Deaner is honored to be making his Broadway debut with this talented cast and sharing such an important story. Previous credits include A Bronx Tale (Young Calogero) at the John W. Engeman Theater, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," and Amazon's Creative Galaxy. Thank you to the creative team and Jim Carnahan Casting for this invaluable opportunity. Special thanks to A3 and my family and friends who have helped me chase this dream, especially Mom, Dad and AnnaBelle. Michael dedicates his performance to Doug, Barry, Bonnie, and his family members who were tragically lost during the Holocaust.

Young Sally / Mimi

Romy Fay is an American actress and singer-songwriter. She can soon be seen in the major recurring role of Luisa Dubin on the new AppleTV+ series "Best Foot Forward" (2022), and as series regular Leeli in the streaming animated series "The Wingfeather Saga" (2022-23). She starred in the award-winning short film "Yes, Chef" (2021) and recently appeared on "Home Economics" (ABC, 2022) and "Face's Music Party" (Nick Jr., 2022). Romy's upcoming projects include a recurring role on another animated series for a major streamer and two national commercial campaigns. Romy plays ukulele and piano and is currently recording an album of original songs.

Young Rosa / Bella

Pearl Scarlett Gold is so excited to be making her Broadway debut at 9 years old! Local theater credits include: Annie, Sound of Music, Carousel, Shrek with Kidz Theater, and Little Shop of Horrors with Spotlight Kids NY. Heartfelt gratitude to Jim Carnahan Casting and the entire creative team, Leorah Haberfield of Bohemia Group, Barry Kolker of Carson Kolker, Amelia Demayo, Ethan Haberfield, and Kristen Caesar. Pearl is a proud Harry Potter aficionado and a candy connoisseur. Mom and Dad, Gwennie, baba, Grammy, poppy, Golden Trio, HL & MI - I love you so much! @thepearlscarlettgold

Heini

Jaxon is 6 years old, lives in NYC, and just finished the first grade. In his free time he enjoys taekwondo, drawing, and Godzilla movies. Leopoldstadt will be his Broadway debut and he can't wait to make people smile! Jaxon is grateful for his family's love and support and would like to thank Bonnie and Stewart Talent for helping to make his dreams come true.

Young Leo

Wesley Holloway comes to Leopoldstadt after playing Young Orestes in Robert Icke's Oresteia (Park Avenue Armory). Select TV: "Dispatches from Elsewhere" (AMC/Jason Segel). Select films include As They Made Us (Mayim Bialik), Meet Cute (Alex Lehmann), She Said (Maria Schrader) and Junction (Bryan Greenberg). His training and work began at Haddonfield Plays & Players where he played Randy in A Christmas Story and Young Tommy in The Who's Tommy.

Young Rosa / Bella

Ava Michele Hyl is a 10-year-old actress who is excited to be making her Broadway debut and working with such an amazing cast and crew. Ava is known as an old soul with a big heart. In her spare time she enjoys studying Italian, learning to play xylophone and DIY crafts. A big thanks to her parents Michele and Keith for always allowing her to pursue her dreams, her sisters Cassie, Olivia, and her entire family for their love and support. Her team, GD3 Management, Michelle Aravena for believing in her. A special thank you to Patrick Marber for this amazing opportunity.

Pauli / Young Nathan

Drew is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! He is so excited to be joining the cast of Leopoldstadt! Originally from Kansas City, Drew has been seen in shows all over the KC Area.

He would like to thank his friends and family for their incredible support.

Young Leo

Joshua Satine is delighted to be making his Broadway debut alongside this talented cast and crew. Film: A Simple Favor, Stella's Last Weekend. TV: "Hunters," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Chicago Med," "Godless," "Nick Jr.," "The Late Show," "GMA3." Many thanks to Victoria Kress and Sam Yabrow of A3 Artists Agency and to his family for their endless support. Instagram @JoshuaSatine

Young Jacob

Aaron Shuf is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut telling this special story echoing his own family history! TV: "Evil Lives Here" (ID), "Saturday Night Live" (NBC). Film: Paradise City. Voiceover: Squared Zebra, Moonzy, Secret Room, Formula Dreams. Many thanks to the creative team, Jason Bercy/ Bercy Talent, and Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom/ Stewart Talent for believing in him, and to his family for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Photo Credit: Leopoldstadt