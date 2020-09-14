Wake Up With BWW 9/14: First Listen to CINDERELLA Song, THE PROM Film Release Date, and More!

Read about today's top stories!

Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on the empty stage of Her Majesty's Theatre.

Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11.

Nimax Theatres will open all six of its West End theatres in sequence from October 22nd 2020, with social distancing guidelines in place.

4) BWW Flashback: The Best Performances of MCC's Miscast Past!

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.. (more...)

5) Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio Presents The BECOMING Series

by BWW Special

Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio has announced its upcoming series 'BECOMING'. The goal of this series is to craft and put into practice the vocal technicalities and character specificities of iconic Broadway roles.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Jeremy Jordan's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Don Pasquale, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 15 Announced

This week judges Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua reviewed the top 15 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the public next week. The judges also reviewed performances from the bottom three contestants who didn't make the top 15, giving one of them a chance to compete for a spot in the next round!

What we're watching: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more.

Social Butterfly: Mandy Patinkin Urges People to 'Get Out The Vote'

Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter, urging people to get involved with the upcoming election. He shared, "I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV".

I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV pic.twitter.com/Qm1btSYtNN - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 11, 2020

