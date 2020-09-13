Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio Presents The BECOMING Series

Learn how to perform as Elphaba, Christine, Evan Hansen, and more!

Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio has announced its upcoming series "BECOMING". The goal of this series is to craft and put into practice the vocal technicalities and character specificities of iconic Broadway roles.

Join Matt Farnsworth and the studio's special Broadway guest teachers for a thorough crafting intensive and opportunity to be guided by actors that have played and understand what the role truly demands. These teachers share Matt's technique and language because they are his students, so we will all be on the same page technically.

Learn more and sign up at mattfarnsworthvoice.com/online-store.

Becoming Elphaba Masterclass

September 16th & 23rd, 12 - 3pm EST

Special Guest Teachers:

MK Morrissey: Elphaba in Wicked National Tour

Emily Koch: Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway (Broadway debut) and National Tour

Becoming Evan & Jared Masterclass

September 30th & October 7th, 12 - 3pm EST

Special Guest Teachers:

Sam Primack: Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway (Broadway debut) and National Tour

Jared Goldsmith: Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway (Broadway debut) and National Tour

Becoming Christine Masterclass

October 14th & 21st, 12 - 3pm EST

Special Guest Teachers:

Meghan Picerno: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of The Opera on Broadway (Broadway debut), World Tour and in Love Never Dies National Tour

Eryn LeCroy: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of The Opera on Broadway (Broadway debut

After sitting in on a recent masterclass, Tony winner and Disney star Lea Salonga wrote: "My friend and sometime co-star Matt Farnsworth is an incredible voice teacher. His approach to teaching is holistic, involving the entire body as part of the vocal instrument. Beyond his unimpeachable technical knowledge, he instructs in a way that is not only easy to understand, but also easy to immediately apply. The difference in those students' individual techniques was like night and day. Their voices sounded clearer, and the students themselves seemed to feel far less anxiety and terror when a high note was fast approaching. You'll be doing yourself a favor if you choose him to teach you."

