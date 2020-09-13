THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

"On December 11, let Netflix take you to The Prom you didn't get this year," Ryan Murphy wrote in a tweet.

Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11.

Murphy shared the news along with a video showcasing the film's logo and names of the cast members.

On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year. pic.twitter.com/879qL1de5n - Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) September 13, 2020

The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom.

The cast includes Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, Adam Anders and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

