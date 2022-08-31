Wake Up With BWW 8/31: MATILDA Film Date Announced, FROZEN Tour Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look inside rehearsals for Almost Famous on Broadway! Plus, new casting has been announced for the tour of Frozen, Netflix sets dates for streaming of the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date

by Michael Major

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.. (more...)

Cast Announced to Join Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman in the Tour of FROZEN

by Stephi Wild

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced casting for the 2022-2023 season of its blockbuster North American touring production of Frozen.. (more...)

Patti LuPone Remembers Her Brother as a 'Dancer Unparalleled' Following His Passing

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone is remembering her late brother Robert LuPone, who recently passed away, following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.. (more...)

Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo Returning to Broadway in Yasmina Reza's ART?

by Rialto Chatter

A revival of Yasmina Reza's Art might open on Broadway in Spring 2023. Starring Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub, and John Leguizamo, it will be directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original production in 1998. It will reportedly play at a Shubert theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Japanese-Language Production of PIPPIN Re-Opening in Japan Tonight

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Japanese-Language production of the Tony Award-winning revival of PIPPIN directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus re-opens tonight at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo, Japan where it will play through September 19, 2022. The production then moves to the Orix Theater in Osaka where it plays September 23 to 27, 2022. Check out footage here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway

by Team BWW

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022. Check out photos of the company in rehearsals!. (more...)

Laura Linney to Star in MTC's World Premiere of SUMMER, 1976 in Spring 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the world premiere of Summer, 1976 written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), starring Tony Award® & Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).. (more...)

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal Bath

by Stephi Wild

Into The Woods is now playing at Theatre Royal Bath. Check out first look photos here!. (more...)

Photo: Disney+ Debuts New HOCUS POCUS 2 Film Poster

by Michael Major

Check out the new photo poster for the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!