Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 8/31: MATILDA Film Date Announced, FROZEN Tour Casting, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 8/31: MATILDA Film Date Announced, FROZEN Tour Casting, and More!

Plus, get a first look inside rehearsals for Almost Famous on Broadway!

Aug. 31, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look inside rehearsals for Almost Famous on Broadway! Plus, new casting has been announced for the tour of Frozen, Netflix sets dates for streaming of the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date
by Michael Major

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.. (more...)

Cast Announced to Join Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman in the Tour of FROZEN
by Stephi Wild

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced casting for the 2022-2023 season of its blockbuster North American touring production of Frozen.. (more...)

Patti LuPone Remembers Her Brother as a 'Dancer Unparalleled' Following His Passing
by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone is remembering her late brother Robert LuPone, who recently passed away, following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.. (more...)

Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo Returning to Broadway in Yasmina Reza's ART?
by Rialto Chatter

A revival of Yasmina Reza's Art might open on Broadway in Spring 2023. Starring Alec Baldwin, Tony Shalhoub, and John Leguizamo, it will be directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original production in 1998. It will reportedly play at a Shubert theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Japanese-Language Production of PIPPIN Re-Opening in Japan Tonight
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Japanese-Language production of the Tony Award-winning revival of PIPPIN directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus re-opens tonight at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo, Japan where it will play through September 19, 2022. The production then moves to the Orix Theater in Osaka where it plays September 23 to 27, 2022. Check out footage here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway
by Team BWW

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022. Check out photos of the company in rehearsals!. (more...)

Laura Linney to Star in MTC's World Premiere of SUMMER, 1976 in Spring 2023
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the world premiere of Summer, 1976 written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), starring Tony Award® & Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).. (more...)

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal Bath
by Stephi Wild

Into The Woods is now playing at Theatre Royal Bath. Check out first look photos here!. (more...)

Photo: Disney+ Debuts New HOCUS POCUS 2 Film Poster
by Michael Major

Check out the new photo poster for the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


City Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORYCity Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORY
August 30, 2022

Legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete has teamed up with award-winning magician John Logan to create Come Together: A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston on Monday, September 12 – which was 58 years to the night The Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964.
Town Hall Celebrates Four Women Composers This SeasonTown Hall Celebrates Four Women Composers This Season
August 30, 2022

The Town Hall has announced details on a series of concerts spotlighting four esteemed women composers who have shaped American culture over the decades: the “Mother of Contemporary Gospel music,” Dr. Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark; legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins; acclaimed opera composer Laura Kaminsky; and trailblazing composer/singer Meredith Monk.
Kimmel Cultural Campus And The Philadelphia Orchestra Host Philadelphia Fall Arts FestKimmel Cultural Campus And The Philadelphia Orchestra Host Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest
August 30, 2022

The Kimmel Cultural Campus celebrates the kickoff of Philadelphia’s robust arts and cultural season with Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest, a day of FREE festival-style performances, the chance to interact with more than 50 arts organizations from across the region, and $20 tickets to a selection of over 100 events!
Oddfellows Playhouse Announces Fall Classes 2022; Registration Now OpenOddfellows Playhouse Announces Fall Classes 2022; Registration Now Open
August 30, 2022

Registration is now open for Fall Classes at Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater located at 128 Washington Street in Middletown! Beginning September 17th, classes in theater, dance, circus, music and visual art will be offered for ages 3 - 20. Teenagers are invited to audition for the fall mainstage production.
Oddfellows Playhouse To Host Open House Saturday, September 10Oddfellows Playhouse To Host Open House Saturday, September 10
August 30, 2022

Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 12:00 to 3:00pm.