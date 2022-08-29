Wake Up With BWW 8/29: KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway Opening Night Celebration, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

This episode of Survival Jobs opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Door McAllen Church's unauthorized production of 'HAMILTON' and the world premiere of the original play ''RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE' written by Alexander Perez, directed by Rebecca Martinez and produced by the Egg and Spoon Theatre Collective!. (more...)

Earlier this week, the off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots officially opened at Stage 42. Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we're taking you inside the festivities in this video. . (more...)

Members of the original Broadway cast and company of 42ND STREET, the Tony Award-winning "song & dance extravaganza" gathered on August 25, 2022 to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the glorious musical comedy that made Broadway history, produced by David Merrick, directed and choreographed by Gower Champion.. (more...)

Jennifer Hudson sings a medley of songs she's performed throughout her career, with selections from Annie, Cats, Big River, and more.. (more...)

For the first time in forever eight years, Broadway favorite Patti Murin is hitting the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of music, laughter, and (potentially irreverent) stories that is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend. Watch this video as Patti checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the show, her special guests, what made the set list, and so much more!. (more...)

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.. (more...)

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. . (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Michele, who turns 36 today!

At the age of eight years old, Lea Michele went with a friend to an open casting call for an up-and-coming musical. After spontaneously deciding to audition, she was offered the role and two weeks later, she was starring on Broadway. Lea debuted on Broadway in 1995 as a replacement for the role of Young Cosette in the original New York production of Les Miserables. Following her theatrical debut in Les Miserables, Lea was cast in the role of Tateh's daughter, the Little Girl, in the 1998 original Broadway cast of Ragtime and in 2004, Lea portrayed "Shprintze" and "Chava" in the Broadway revival of the musical Fiddler on the Roof.

When she was fourteen years old, Lea was given the role of Wendla in Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's musical version of Spring Awakening, starring in early workshops to Off-Broadway and finally originating the role in the Broadway production at the age of twenty. Around the same time that the show was set to go to Broadway, Lea was offered the role of Eponine in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables. However, she chose to remain with Spring Awakening, which debuted on Broadway in December 2006. Lea was later nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in Spring Awakening in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Musical. After two years of starring in Spring Awakening, Lea left the show with co-star and good friend, Jonathan Groff, to pursue more performing opportunities.

In early 2009, Lea won the role of Rachel Berry on the FOX television smash hit, "Glee" (2009) and since the show's premiere on May 19, 2009, Lea has since received worldwide critical and public acclaim for her performance on the show. She received the 2009 Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical and later won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well. Along with her award wins, Lea has also received Golden Globe, Emmy, and Teen Choice Award nominations. It has quickly been established by this young woman's impressive and gifted talent, as well as her natural poise and grace, that this is only the beginning of a beautiful and successful career.

