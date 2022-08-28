VIDEO: Patti Murin Gets Ready for Her Solo Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

For the first time in forever eight years, Broadway favorite Patti Murin is hitting the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of music, laughter, and (potentially irreverent) stories that is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend! She returns to Broadway's Living Room with her show FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY September 3-5 at 7pm.

In her first solo show since 2014, watch Patti get over pandemic-related social anxiety in real time as she talks motherhood, mental health and more in her signature comedic style. From 1776 to "1989," there's a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

Watch below as Patti checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the show, her special guests, what made the set list, and so much more!