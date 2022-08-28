Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Kinky Boots is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42.

Aug. 28, 2022  

Earlier this week, the off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots officially opened at Stage 42. Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we're taking you inside the festivities!

Kinky Boots
