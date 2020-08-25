Wake Up With BWW 8/25: What Shows Could Be Nominated For 2020 Tony Awards, and More!

Plus, watch Rachel Bay Jones perform 'I Miss the Mountains' as part of The Seth Concert Series, and more!

Though final eligibility determinations for this year's digital Tony Awards have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning that two shows that opened before the Broadway shutdown will not be considered for nominations- Girl From the North Country and West Side Story.

Check out the full list of possible eligibility in the story below!

1) QUIZ: Which School From A Broadway Show Will You Attend?

by BWW Quizzes

We're celebrating back to school season by giving you the chance to see which of the many iconic schools from Broadway shows you'll attend with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz to find out!. (more...)

2) Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ryan McCartan and more!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone! If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further! We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Rachel Bay Jones Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Rachel Bay Jones' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-aired yesterday at 3 PM ET. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered Sunday night, featuring Jones singing 'I Miss the Mountains' from Next to Normal.. (more...)

4) Top 10 Tunes with Reneé Rapp

What is Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp listening to?. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan Perform 'I Want You' From GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

by BroadwayWorld TV

Girl from the North Country might not be in performances on Broadway, but the cast is still keeping busy! The new Bob Dylan musical just released a new music video featuring cast members Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan coming together virtually to perform their version of 'I Want You'. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Il Trovatore, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Latino Victory Fund will host a virtual fundraiser featuring a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadcast cast members of HAMILTON who portrayed The Schuyler Sisters. Moderated by Soledad O'Brien, the exclusive event will take place over Zoom.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?

The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will air digitally this fall. Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning that two shows that opened before the Broadway shutdown will not be considered for nominations- Girl From the North Country and West Side Story.

What we're geeking out over: SMASH is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

According to a Tweet from Katharine McPhee, "Smash" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream the series here.

Following the struggles of a New York theater company, SMASH brought to life the drama surrounding the creation of a new Broadway musical, "Bombshell," based on the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

Social Butterfly: Tony-Nominee Megan Hilty Performs An Optimistic Medley

Megan Hilty is looking on the bright side of life with a new virtual performance with her husband, Brian Gallagher.

Check out Megan and Brian below as they mash up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'

