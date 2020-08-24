Top 10 Tunes with Reneé Rapp

Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes

What is Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp listening to?

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Reneé Rapp! You may know Reneé as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway!

Listen to Reneé's playlist below!

Self Control - Frank Ocean

There Will Be Tears - Frank Ocean

Molasses - Hiatus Kaiyote

Drew Barrymore - SZA

With You - Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

How Would You Feel - Ed SHeeran

Nights - Frank Ocean

Make Me Feel- Janelle Monáe

YOSEMITE - Travis Scott

Another Lifetime - NAO

