Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes
Top 10 Tunes with Reneé Rapp
What is Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp listening to?
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Reneé Rapp! You may know Reneé as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway!
Listen to Reneé's playlist below!
Self Control - Frank Ocean
There Will Be Tears - Frank Ocean
Molasses - Hiatus Kaiyote
Drew Barrymore - SZA
With You - Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR
How Would You Feel - Ed SHeeran
Nights - Frank Ocean
Make Me Feel- Janelle Monáe
YOSEMITE - Travis Scott
Another Lifetime - NAO
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall
Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Winga??s 74th Annual Tony Awards dig...
Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the...
Institute for American Musical Theatre Names Colin Hanlon New Head of Film and TV in Fall 2020
New York Citya??s Institute for American Musical Theatre has announced Colin Hanlon as the new head of IAMTa??s Film & TV classes for its two-year tra...
VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew Jam...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!
Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slight...