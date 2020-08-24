Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Top 10 Tunes
Top 10 Tunes with Reneé Rapp

What is Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp listening to?

Aug. 24, 2020  

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Reneé Rapp! You may know Reneé as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway!

Listen to Reneé's playlist below!

Self Control - Frank Ocean

There Will Be Tears - Frank Ocean

Molasses - Hiatus Kaiyote

Drew Barrymore - SZA

With You - Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

How Would You Feel - Ed SHeeran

Nights - Frank Ocean

Make Me Feel- Janelle Monáe

YOSEMITE - Travis Scott

Another Lifetime - NAO


