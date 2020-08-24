SMASH is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Following the struggles of a New York theater company, SMASH brought to life the drama surrounding the creation of a new Broadway musical.

According to a Tweet from, Katharine McPhee, "Smash" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the struggles of a New York theater company, SMASH brought to life the drama surrounding the creation of a new Broadway musical, "Bombshell," based on the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

SMASH featured a multi-talented, all-star ensemble cast, led by Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan and Anjelica Huston.

The first season received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a Grammy Award.From Universal Television in association with DreamWorks Television, SMASH stemmed from an idea of executive producer and multiple Emmy and Oscar winner Steven Spielberg (ER, Schindler's List).

Executive producers also include Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl), Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (Oscar-winning Chicago, Hairspray), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (United States of Tara, The Borgias), Tony and Grammy Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can), Jim Chory (NBC's Heroes, American Dreams) and Theresa Rebeck (Mauritius, NYPD Blue).

? Not sure who needs to hear this but SMASH is now finally* available for streaming on AMAZON Prime ? - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) August 24, 2020

