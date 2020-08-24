VIDEO: Tony-Nominee Megan Hilty Performs An Optimistic Medley
Megan Hilty mashes up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'
Megan Hilty is looking on the bright side of life with a new virtual performance with her husband, Brian Gallagher.
Check out Megan and Brian below as they mash up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'
I am totally aware of my privilege and grateful for my health, family and home...but I would be lying if I said that everything is fine. That the last five months haven't been difficult. But I have to believe there is a silver lining to all of this. That, because we were all forced to slow down, dig deep & face our demons, maybe we'll come out of this with clearer heads & a deeper appreciation for the things we took for granted five months ago. That's my silver lining...what's yours? aoe?
A post shared by Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) on Aug 24, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT
Hilty is an actress and singer who rose to fame for her roles in hit Broadway musicals, including as "Glinda" in "Wicked" and "9 to 5: The Musical," for which she received nominations for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Ovation awards.
Hilty's performance in "Noises Off" earned her a Tony Award nomination, as well as Drama Desk and Drama League award nominations. She also has appeared on many television shows, including NBC's "Smash."
