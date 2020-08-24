VIDEO: Tony-Nominee Megan Hilty Performs An Optimistic Medley

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Megan Hilty mashes up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'

Megan Hilty is looking on the bright side of life with a new virtual performance with her husband, Brian Gallagher.

Check out Megan and Brian below as they mash up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'

Hilty is an actress and singer who rose to fame for her roles in hit Broadway musicals, including as "Glinda" in "Wicked" and "9 to 5: The Musical," for which she received nominations for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Ovation awards.

Hilty's performance in "Noises Off" earned her a Tony Award nomination, as well as Drama Desk and Drama League award nominations. She also has appeared on many television shows, including NBC's "Smash."

