Exclusive: Rachel Bay Jones Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rachel Bay Jones' performance re-airs today at 3 PM ET. Get your tickets here!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Rachel Bay Jones' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Jones singing 'I Miss the Mountains' from Next to Normal.

In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Allison Fitzgerald!

Rachel Bay Jones is best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and received a Tony Award®, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance.

She can currently be seen on the hit ABC series "Modern Family," CBS' "God Friended Me," and in the feature film Ben Is Back, opposite Julia Roberts. She stars in the upcoming feature film Critical Thinking, directed by and opposite John Leguizamo.

Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway & Regional/National Tour include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. On television, Rachel recently appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," ABC's "The Family," and the FX series "Louie."

She is currently touring her new solo concert series Something Beautiful, and her debut solo album ShowFolk can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You