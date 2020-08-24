Wake Up With BWW 8/24: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall, and More!

Plus, learn about James Lapine's new book about creating Sunday in the Park with George, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will air digitally this fall. Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee in the coming days. Additional information, including a date and platform for the awards ceremony, will be announced soon.

James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George. The book is titled Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park with George", and will be released on April 21, 2021.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Broadway Books: 10 Books Every Theatre Fan Should Read Just For Fun!

by Stephi Wild

This list includes books like Wicked: The Grimmerie and Hamilton: The Revolution, as well as a Broadway cookbook, a book about Broadway art, the collected lyrics and Stephen Sondheim, and more!. (more...)

2) Video Roundup: Check Out These Hilarious CATS Parodies About the Pandemic and More!

by Stephi Wild

Cats the Musical has been on everyone's radar once more, since the film version of the musical premiered last year. But, the iconic show has been well known to fans and critics alike since it first came to the stage in the 1980s.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Cellist Rebecca Raw Perform Delicate by Damien Rice

Ramin Karimloo joined cellist Rebecca Raw for a performance of Delicate by Damien Rice. The performance was then posted to Karimloo's Instagram account.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Anoushka Lucas Talks JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

by Anthony Walker-Cook

Anoushka Lucas first played the role of Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2016. She has now returned to a socially distanced concert production of the show at the same venue, which is directed by Timothy Sheader. . (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Two College-Bound Plays on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued with Plays In The House Teen Edition: Today's theme is 'College Bound.' Please join us as we present two one Act Plays dealing with young people heading to college: 13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview by Ian McWethy andVariations on a Theme by Ed Monk. Starring Simone Clotile, Lex Garcia, Nicole Goldstein, Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jerry Mitchell

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Rachel Bay Jones' concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Rigoletto, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall

Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards digitally this fall. Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee in the coming days. Additional information, including a date and platform for the awards ceremony, will be announced soon. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

What we're geeking out over: James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George.

The book is titled Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park with George", and will be released on April 21, 2021.

What we're watching: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, and More in Broadway For Racial Justice's AMPLIFIED Concert

Broadway For Racial Justice recently held a concert, titled Amplified, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, and more. The event was hosted by Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase.

The lineup also includes Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles