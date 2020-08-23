Video Roundup: Check Out These Hilarious CATS Parodies About the Pandemic and More!

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

You'd be surprised by how many ways people can re-invent 'Memory'!

Cats the Musical has been on everyone's radar once more, since the film version of the musical premiered last year. But, the iconic show has been well known to fans and critics alike since it first came to the stage in the 1980s.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is regarded as one of the most successful musicals of all time.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Cats parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

Cats Musical Parody - Ken Loach Version

What if Cats was directed by social realist film director Ken Loach? James Edwards finds out in this video.

Adopting a Jellicle Cat

CollegeHumor created this hilarious video on what it might be like if one were to adopt a Jellicle Cat!

DEERS

The team behind the musical Santasia created this fun parody! It's like CATS, but with...DEERS!

Memory - The Corona Version

Myriam Cavalli on YouTube made this video about the pandemic, but set to the tune of the iconic Cats song.

Mammaries

Henrietta Garden performed from her kitchen during lockdown, what she called a "corona-themed take on 'Memory' from Cats the Musical."

Memory (of Gronk)

Little Mischief Productions created this video, featuring footage from the theatrical show PATS starring Ian Cardoni, Chris O'Reilly, Amy Sullivan and Ace Marrero.

Cats (2019) Horror Parody Trailer

Enigmatic Productions saw Cats (2019) and decided it needed to be a horror movie!

COVID-19 Memory Parody

Here's another COVID-themed Memory parody! This one was created by Joan S., a former musical theatre major!

Memory - a Spoof

Pam Peterson turned Memory into a song about the challenges of aging in this funny parody!

To Milkman

Madeleine Steppel created this Memory parody, using the plot from the second half of Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon."

Related Articles