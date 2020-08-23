James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
The book will be released on April 21, 2021.
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George.
The book is titled Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park with George", and will be released on April 21, 2021.
Putting It Together chronicles the two-year odyssey of creating the iconic Broadway musical Sunday in the Park with George. In 1984, James Lapine, then a fledgling playwright and director, met Stephen Sondheim, already a legendary Broadway composer, and the two decided to turn Georges Seurat's masterwork Sunday on the Island of La Grand Jatte into a musical.
Through Lapine's recollections, conversations between Lapine, Sondheim, and the original cast and crew of the production, and a treasure trove of personal photographs, sketches, script notes, and sheet music from the making of the show, the two Broadway icons lift the curtain on their beloved musical. Putting It Together delves deep into the making of Sunday in the Park with George and the story of how a Broadway icon went off-Broadway with a neophyte nineteen years his junior to create a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning smash hit.
Preorder the book on Amazon here.
