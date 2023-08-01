Wake Up With BWW 8/1: DeVito-Led I NEED THAT Sets Dates, MOULIN ROUGE! Recoups, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, has set its dates and creative team! I Need That begins preview performances on Friday, October 13, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This is a limited engagement through Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. Learn more about the show below!

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, is being developed into a new musical and will have an industry reading on this week! The cast for the reading will include J. Harrison Ghee as Lady Chablis, Steven Pasquale as Jim Williams, Austin Colby as Danny Hansford, Amber Gray as Minerva, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Vera Strong, Harriet Harris as Serena Barnes, Paul Nolan as Joe Odom, and Lance Roberts as Bobby Lewis.

Plus, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia. The musical opened on Broadway in 2019, and in the West End and Australia in 2021.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Norm Lewis Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl

by Stage Tube

Broadway icon and three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone led a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch video highlights from the event!. (more...)

EVITA Closes Early at A.R.T. Due to COVID-19 Cases in the Company

by Stephi Wild

Evita closed early at the American Repertory Theater due to COVID-19 cases within the company. The musical was originally set to run through July 30, but played its final performance on July 28.. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia.. (more...)

Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill Theatre

by BroadwayWorld TV

Get a first look at photos and video of The Lord of the Rings at the Watermill Theatre!. (more...)

J. Harrison Ghee, Steven Pasquale, Amber Gray, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL

by Stephi Wild

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical and will have an invitation only industry reading on August 3rd and 4th, 2023 in New York City. Learn more about the musical, and find out who is starring in the reading, here!. (more...)

Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Don't miss out on the highly-anticipated Broadway debut of 'I NEED THAT' starring Danny DeVito. Find out all the details about the show's performances starting in October and get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience.. (more...)

Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

by Michael Major

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paul Reubens, known for his character of Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. In 2010, Reubens brought The Pee-Wee Herman Show to Broadway production for a limited run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It was recorded for an HBO special and released in 2011.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Jackie Burns as Celine Dion in Titanique. Learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: Watch Alex Newell Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The View to perform the 'Independently Owned' from Shucked on Broadway. Before the interview, Newell sat down to discuss their history-making Tony win, 'cackling' to the Shucked script when they first read it, and the standing ovations they receive every night after 'Independently Owned.' Watch the video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Casey Cott joins Moulin Rouge! today! Get a first look at him in rehearsal alongside Courtney Reed here.

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Sam Mendes, who turns 58 today!

Sam Mendes founded and ran the Donmar Warehouse in London for ten years. He was the founding director of The Bridge Project and Neal Street Productions.



His work has been seen at the National Theatre, RSC, Royal Court, Old Vic, Young Vic, BAM, the West End and on Broadway. Films include American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, Skyfall, Spectre, and 1917.



Awards include Academy Award Best Director, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award Best Director, 2 Tony Awards, 5 Olivier Awards, the Olivier Special Award, 3 Evening Standard Awards, Empire Inspiration Award, Directors Guild of America Award and the Shakespeare Prize.

He has also won the Director's Guild Award for lifetime achievement. In addition to The Ferryman, his production of The Lehman Trilogy is currently running at the National Theatre in London.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!