Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE

Jackie Burns has taken over the role of Céline Dion in the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique.

Get a first look at photos below!

The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – now celebrating its one-year anniversary Off-Broadway — continues its award-winning extended run at the Daryl Roth Theatre through January 7, 2024. Burns replaces comedian and stage star Nicole Parker (“Mad TV”), who concludes her limited engagement with the production on July 16.



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.



Burns stars in the show opposite current cast members Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal. Completing the company are Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company. Beginning July 11, Marcus Antonio will take over the role of The Iceberg, and Cayleigh Capaldi will join the cast as background vocalist.



