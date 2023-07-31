VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Norm Lewis Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl

Broadway icon and three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone led a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl. LuPone was joined by Sierra Boggess, Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Norm Lewis for this unforgettable concert program curated by Robert Longbottom and Kevin Stites and conducted by Stites.

The extraordinary emotional range of Stephen Sondheim was on full display for one unforgettable night. Audience members joined them for a journey through the world of the most celebrated figure in the history of musical theater, with guest vocalists and orchestra bringing his iconic songs to the stage.

Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration had one performance only at the Hollywood Bowl this summer: Sunday, July 30, at 7:30pm.

Subscriptions and packages for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2023 summer season are available now at hollywoodbowl.com, or via phone order at 323.850.2000; single tickets are available in person and online from May 2 at 10am in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office and online.

Watch video highlights from the event below:

Patti LuPone - The Ladies Who Lunch

Patti LuPone - Being Alive

Patti LuPone & Brian Stokes Mitchell - A Little Preist

Patti LuPone - Send In The Clowns

Skylar Astin - Finishing the Hat

Sutton Foster & Sierra Boggess - Losing My Mind