Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paul Reubens, known for his character of Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

Reubens passed away after a private fight with cancer. He had prepared a statement that was released through an Instagram post announcing his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," Reubens said in the post.

Reubens launched “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” in 1981. He had developed the character for years at the Groundlings theater before landing the full-fledged stage production. The show centered on him and his magical playhouse. It eventually moved to the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The show ran for five sold-out months before Reubens brought the character to film, starring in major movies like Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and Big Top Pee-Wee.

The Pee-Wee Herman Show featured an iconic Playhouse cast of characters - including Miss Yvonne, Cowboy Curtis, Pterri the Pterodactyl, Jambi the Genie, and Chairry.

In 2010, Reubens revived The Pee-Wee Herman Show for a Broadway production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It was recorded for an HBO special and released in 2011.

Reubens has requested that any expressions of sympathy can be made to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer's care, support, and research in honor of his late parents.