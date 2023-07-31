Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

Reubens passed away after a private fight with cancer.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paul Reubens, known for his character of Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

Reubens passed away after a private fight with cancer. He had prepared a statement that was released through an Instagram post announcing his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," Reubens said in the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pee-Wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

Reubens launched “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” in 1981. He had developed the character for years at the Groundlings theater before landing the full-fledged stage production. The show centered on him and his magical playhouse. It eventually moved to the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The show ran for five sold-out months before Reubens brought the character to film, starring in major movies like Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and Big Top Pee-Wee.

The Pee-Wee Herman Show featured an iconic Playhouse cast of characters - including Miss Yvonne, Cowboy Curtis, Pterri the Pterodactyl, Jambi the Genie, and Chairry.

In 2010, Reubens revived The Pee-Wee Herman Show for a Broadway production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It was recorded for an HBO special and released in 2011.

Reubens has requested that any expressions of sympathy can be made to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer's care, support, and research in honor of his late parents.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90 Photo
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90

The actress best known for her role on the television show Benson and 110 in the Shade on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 90.

2
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92 Photo
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright, screenwriter, and stage performer Julian Barry has died at age 92. Barry is best known for writing the Oscar-nominated script for the 1974 film 'Lenny' about comedian Lenny Bruce, adapted from his Broadway play of the same name.

3
Playwright and Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dies at Age 90 Photo
Playwright and Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright and screenwriter Bo Goldman has died at age 90.

4
Theater and Television Writer Jerome Coopersmith Dies at 97 Photo
Theater and Television Writer Jerome Coopersmith Dies at 97

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theater and television writer Jerome Coopersmith has died at age 97. Coopersmith's musical play Baker Street earned him a Tony Nomination. His other Broadway credits include The Apple Tree, and Off-Broadway he has written  The Mystery Of Anna O and Mata Hari.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni LongSnakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long
Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season ThreePasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season Three
Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You