Wake Up With BWW 8/1: COMPANY Closes, Beanie Feldstein Takes Final Bow in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Today's top stories include a look inside closing night of Company, Beanie Feldstein's final bow in Funny Girl, and more!

The Nosebleed opens off-Broadway tonight

VIDEO: Watch Beanie Feldstein Take Her Emotional Final Curtain Call in FUNNY GIRL

Watch Beanie Feldstein take her emotional final curtain call in Broadway's Funny Girl and as the cast pays tribute to her onstage.. (more...)

Shonda Rhimes Breaks Her Silence With A Comment On THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Lawsuit

Shonda Rhimes, 'Bridgerton''s executive producer, defended Netflix's decision to sue the creators behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.. (more...)

COMPANY Takes Its Final Bow Today With Plans for A North American Tour

COMPANY on Broadway took its final bow on July 31st at 2pm. This gender-swapped revival received five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Upon closing, this revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY will have played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 previews).. (more...)

VIDEO: Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie Are Shaking Up Shakespeare in & JULIET

Shakespeare is getting a re-write. This fall, & Juliet will finally arrive on Broadway, flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told, to the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin. Two of its stars are Broadway favorite Paulo Szot and direct from the West End, Melanie La Barrie, who play Lance and the Nurse. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City.. (more...)

VIDEO: COMPANY on Broadway Takes Final Bows

COMPANY on Broadway took its final bow on Sunday, July 31. Watch the final curtain call including appearances by director Marianne Elliot and producer Chris Harper. . (more...)

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Shares Inspiring Message with the Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny

The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical concludes its run today, before before it does, original Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon, shared a message with the cast. Watch her video (and the company's reaction). (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The Nosebleed opens off-Broadway tonight!

