VIDEO: COMPANY on Broadway Takes Final Bows

COMPANY on Broadway took its final bow on Sunday, July 31. Watch the final curtain call including appearances by director Marianne Elliot and producer Chris Harper. This gender-swapped revival received five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Upon closing, this revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company will have played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 previews). A North American tour of Company is planned for the 2023-2024 season.

Company played previews starting March 2, 2020, and resumed performances November 15, 2021 after the Broadway shutdown. The production officially opened December 9, 2021, though it planned to open on Steven Sondheim's 90th birthday March 22nd, 2020.

The production recently received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie), and Best Director of a Musical for Marianne Elliott. Marianne Elliott is now the most honored female director in Broadway history with this being her third Tony award. The production also received four Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the GLAAD Media Award.

Company starred Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, and LuPone, who received her third Tony for her performance as Joanne. Matt Doyle received a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jamie. The cast also included three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry; Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. More of the star studded cast includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production had choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram served as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting was by Cindy Tolan.