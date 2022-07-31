Shonda Rhimes Breaks Her Silence With A Comment On THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Lawsuit

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Streaming giant Netflix is suing GRAMMY Award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the minds behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, over their wildly popular adaptation of the hit television series.

According to the lawsuit, the streamer has taken aim at the pair over their for-profit, live production, "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert," which played to a sold-out crowd at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this week.

The complaint states, "The live show featured over a dozen songs that copied verbatim dialogue, character traits and expression, and other elements from Bridgerton the series. It included dramatic portrayals of Bridgerton characters by Broadway actors, emoting through the performance of the songs that comprise the "musical."

Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton's executive producer, defended Netflix's decision to sue the creators behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

"There is so much joy in seeing audiences fall in love with 'Bridgerton' and watching the creative ways they express their fandom. What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear's financial benefit," Rhimes said in her official statement. "This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen through the hard work of countless individuals. Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with 'Bridgerton.'"

Quinn, who is the author of the "Bridgerton" novel series, also backed Netflix's decision.

"Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are wildly talented, and I was flattered and delighted when they began composing 'Bridgerton' songs and sharing with other fans on TikTok. There is a difference, however, between composing on TikTok and recording and performing for commercial gain," Quinn explained in a statement. "I would hope that Barlow & Bear, who share my position as independent creative professionals, understand the need to protect other professionals' intellectual property, including the characters and stories I created in the 'Bridgerton' novels over twenty years ago."

The streamer has also taken issue with the advertising for the stage show which states that the pair, "were using Netflix's Bridgerton trademark "with Permission," while Netflix vigorously objected. "

The lawsuit notes that in addition to the Grammy-winning album, the pair also has plans to tour the production, including a recently announced stop at London's Royal Albert Hall, as well as a line of Bridgerton-themed merchandise for sale.

