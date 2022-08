VIDEO: Watch Beanie Feldstein Take Her Emotional Final Curtain Call in FUNNY GIRL

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out photos of the cast in action.

July 21, 2022

Following Actors' Equity placing Paradise Square producer Garth Drabinsky on their Do Not Work List, Canadian Actors' Equity has announced that they are instructing members not to work for Garth Drabinsky or any company he may be associated with.