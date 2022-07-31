VIDEO: Watch Beanie Feldstein Take Her Emotional Final Curtain Call in FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More on Funny Girl Revival

Watch Beanie Feldstein take her emotional final curtain call in Broadway's Funny Girl as the cast pays tribute to her onstage.

In addition to Feldstein, Jane Lynch (who was out of the show today), Ramin Karimloo, and Tony nominee Jared Grimes, the company includes Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as the standby for Fanny Brice.

The ensemble includes TikTok Star Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Kurt Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Stephen Mark Lukas, John Thomas Manzari, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker. Rounding out the company are standbys Liz McCartney and Jeremiah James, and swings Colin Bradbury, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Kelsey, and Alicia Lundgren.